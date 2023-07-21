Jasmine and Anna help Bergie build up his skills in Love Island USA season 5 episode 3: Recap and more details explored 

Love Island USA returned with a brand new episode on Thursday, July 20, at 9 pm ET. During the episode, fans saw various things unfold, including Bergie opening up about being inexperienced with women. During the segment, Jasmine and Anna took it upon themselves to help Bergie up his game and gave him lessons on how to impress women.

It came in light of what is being called the "worst kiss" in the history of the Peacock show by fans, during which the season 5 contestant removed his shirt before kissing Anna, making the fans and contestants equally uncomfortable.

In the episode, Anna told Bergie they would help prepare him to "pull a woman" and that they were going to work on his woman’s skills.

"We all want him to find his person and Jasmine and I…we are here for the man," Anna said in a confessional.

Anna and Jasmine take on the teacher role in Love Island USA season 5 episode 3

In the latest episode of the Peacock reality dating show, contestants Anna and Jasmine took it upon themselves to help Bergie get with a woman. They decided to help the contestant by giving him tips and showing him how to successfully talk to a girl and impress her.

The lessons started with Anna telling Bergie to ask her about her day, and when he did, she joked about already being aroused by the Love Island USA season 5 contestant. Jasmine then told him to compliment Anna, and he said, "She’s f*cking sexy."

"I love your eyes. Your eyes are twinkling. Your teeth look great. Your lips look luscious. I want to kiss you," Bergie continued.

Complimenting a woman was lesson one, and the two female cast members were excited that he got the hang of it. However, that was not the end, as lesson two consisted of teaching Bergie to be confident. Anna told the contestant to make her feel like she was the only girl in the world and to hold her “aggressively.”

Once the lessons wrapped up, it was time to put his skills to the test, and Bergie got the opportunity to put his knowledge to the test during the challenge.

The task involved islanders answering some steamy questions, and Bergie left quite an impression on Bombshell Hanna Wright. When Hannah was tasked with sharing a kiss with a male cast member, she chose Bergie, and he didn’t disappoint.

While the challenge left several contestants happy, it left a bitter taste in some Love Island USA season 5 contestants. During the challenge, Leonardo kissed Anna, which did not sit with Kassy. She was frustrated that he didn’t pick her despite the two of them having a connection and told the other girls that they should address the "elephant in the room" while imitating Anna’s kiss.

"Girl, get a room," she told the cameras.

Love Island USA season 5 episode 3 challenge explained

In episode 3, a school-themed challenge was given to the contestants, where they had to compete in teams rather than couples, led by Camen Kocourek and Hannah Wright. As per the format, a contestant from each side would stand against a member of the opposing team.

The contestants were given questions, and their opponents had to come up with words related to the sentence. The contestant who fumbled first had to take a dip in the water, while the opponent would become the winner.

Love Island USA season 5 will return with a brand new episode on Friday, July 21, 2023.