Jason Dill x Adidas Samba sneakers: Release date, price, and more details explored

Adidas Samba sneakers are a popular line of shoes produced by the German sportswear company Adidas. Originally introduced in 1950, Samba was designed as a football training shoe, but it quickly gained popularity as a casual sneaker.

The Adidas Samba features a classic low-top design with a suede or leather upper and three distinctive stripes on the side. The shoe also has a rubber sole and a T-shaped rubber toe cap for added durability.

The sneaker has been released in numerous colorways and collaborations, making it a versatile and stylish option for both athletes and fashion enthusiasts. A new version of the Samba will now be dropped in collaboration with Jason Dill.

Jason Dill x Adidas Samba sneakers will release on April 1, 2023, and will be available via the Adidas store and the CONFIRMED app for $90.

Jason Dill x Adidas Samba sneakers will exclusively drop in men's sizes

Dill's version of the original Adidas Samba debuted in 2019 to celebrate his joining the Adidas Pro squad. The shoe was rendered in a simple black and white color scheme. The shoe also had a traditional T-toe style and was made of leather that. Dill's signature gold on the tongue stood out against the stark black and white design.

During an interview with Hypebeast, Dill said:

"For my first signature colorway with adidas, I wanted to dig into the brand’s history and bring back something classic from when I was young, like the stuff from the eighties that I really liked."

On the new Samba drop, Adidas said:

"Adidas Teamrider Jason Dill has a unique eye. His penchant for taking a different approach manifests in the Dill Samba, a new take on a 3-Stripes classic. Featuring a gold-foil Dill signature on the tongue, a white translucent outsole completely new to the Samba, and a soft full-grain leather construction with black 3-Stripes, the Dill Samba is true to his unmatched creative vision."

Jason Dill is a professional skateboarder and the founder of the skateboarding brand FA. He has also collaborated with Adidas on several sneakers and apparel collections.

Dill's collaborations with Adidas have resulted in several unique and highly sought-after designs. His first collaboration with the brand was in 2019, when he helped design a limited edition Adidas Samba skate shoe. The shoe featured a custom tongue label and a unique colorway and was released in a limited run of only 500 pairs.

In 2017, Dill collaborated with Adidas again to release a skateboard-inspired clothing and footwear collection. The collection featured bold graphics and unique colorways, and included items like hoodies, track pants, and sneakers.

Jason Dill said to the Face:

"The clothes I made for adidas are so much of what I would have wanted when I was a kid. If somebody gave me an adidas karate kit when I was a kid, I would have felt like Bruce Lee. It’s fun to make stuff like that."

The history between the sneaker brand and the skateboarder comes from long back.

Dill's collaborations with Adidas have been highly successful, with his unique style and design sensibilities helping to create some of the brand's most memorable and sought-after products.

Keep an eye on the CONFIRMED app to get the first pair of the new Samba.

