Jason Manford 2024-25 UK tour: Presale, tickets, dates, venues, and all you need to know

Comedian Jason Manford recently announced his new tour A Manford All Seasons and will be performing at live shows throughout 2024 and 2025. His forthcoming tour will include 18 shows across the UK and will conclude in October 2025 at Manchester's much-awaited new multi-million dollar Co-op Arena.

Fans can check out the pre-sale on October 11, as the same will be available for some venues. Those interested in getting on the pre-sale list can head to Manford's website to join the mailing list.

General tickets for the Jason Manford 2024-25 UK Tour will go on sale on October 13, 2023. Fans can purchase tickets via jasonmanford.com, the artist's official website.

The artist is a comedian and multi-talented performer who was honored with standing ovations during his previous tour Like Me.

In September 2021, Jason kick-started his stand-up show Like Me with a whopping 200+ shows in the UK and Ireland. In October, fans also witnessed the artist perform at the massive London Palladium. The tour came to an end in November 2022, and his set was hailed by fans and critics alike.

Jason Manford's 2024-25 UK tour will begin in Derby Arena

The Jason Manford 2024-25 UK tour will begin on November 10, 2024, at Derby Arena and the artist will then take the stage across 17 additional cities including Bournemouth, Brighton, Sheffield, Blackpool, Hull, Plymouth, Cardiff, Liverpool, Leeds, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Newcastle, Birmingham, Nottingham, and more.

Here are the dates and venues for the Jason Manford 2024-25 UK tour:

November 10, 2024: Derby Arena

November 12, 2024: Bournemouth – BIC

November 13, 2024: Brighton – Brighton Centre

November 14, 2024: Sheffield – Utilita Arena

November 15, 2024: Blackpool – Opera House

November 16, 2024: Hull – Connexin Live

November 20, 2024: Plymouth – Plymouth Pavilions

November 21, 2024: Cardiff – Utilita Arena

November 22, 2024: Liverpool – M&S Bank Arena

November 23, 2024: Leeds – First Direct Arena

November 24, 2024: Edinburgh – Playhouse Theatre

November 25, 2024: Glasgow – Armadillo

November 27, 2024: Newcastle – Utilita Arena

November 29, 2024: Birmingham – Utilita Arena

November 30, 2024: Nottingham – Motorpoint Arena

February 07, 2025: London – The London Palladium

October 24, 2025: Manchester – Co-Op Live

More about Jason Manford

Jason Manford is a versatile artist and apart from his work as a stand-up comedian, the artist is also renowned for his acting, presenting, and singing on stage as well as on screen. He has hosted several shows throughout his career, including Unbeatable, Sunday Night at The Palladium, and The Royal Variety Performance, because of which he is recognized as a commendable entertainer.

The star also judged the second series of ITV1's show Starstruck and hosted BBC One's Big Night of Musicals. He is also well known for hosting his Sunday radio show titled Absolute Radio. In his theatre career, he has been part of productions including The Producers, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, Guys And Dolls, and Curtains in 2019.

