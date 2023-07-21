Jayson Tatum’s Jordan Tatum 1 “Black/White” shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored 

Thanks to Jayson Tatum's association with Nike's Jordan Brand, the Jordan Tatum 1 has become one of the most effective modern performance basketball sneakers on the market. Recently, variants like "Zoo" and "Pink Lemonade" were sold, and there are plans to release the "Cool Grey," "Denim," and "Wave Runner" combinations later this year.

Additionally, a brand-new "Black/White" design is also in the works. Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the forthcoming Jayson Tatum x Jordan Tatum 1 "Black/White" sneakers are expected to hit the market in the coming months, with a retail price of $120.

Tatum admirers and other sneakerheads can find these sneakers at Nike sites that are both online and offline, as well as Jordan Brand retail chains that are connected to Nike.

Jayson Tatum’s Jordan Tatum 1 “Black/White” shoes appears to be inspired by Air Jordan 12 "Playoffs"

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming Jordan Tatum 1 Black/White shoes (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Jordan Brand officially unveiled the eagerly anticipated Jayson Tatum's Jordan Tatum 1 model a while ago in 2023. In the footwear company's newsroom, the driving force and characteristics of the recently released Jordan Tatum 1 sneakers have been emphasized:

“The Tatum 1 was born out of Tatum’s desire to wear a shoe that felt more connected to his foot. Built out of a lightweight, strong TPU frame, the shoe is wrapped by a ground-contact foam that also acts as an integrated traction pattern, with minimal rubber on the toe and ball of the foot for Tatum’s predominantly forefoot game.”

Additionally, it reveals the ankle assistance components included into the structure, involving the Zoom Air bag:

"A large, uncaged Zoom Air bag in the forefoot helps provide high energy return without sacrificing court feel. The mesh knit upper is strong yet lightweight, while the collar is padded for ankle support.”

The upcoming versions of Jayson Tatum's Jordan Tatum 1 show his passion for Air Jordan Retros. An homage to his appreciation of the Air Jordan 11 "Cool Grey" was a "Cool Grey" colorway that was previewed a few weeks back in Paris.

More recently even, the sneaker scene recorded a sneak peek at a Jordan Tatum 1 "Pure Money" that purportedly represented the Air Jordan 4 Retro of the same name. Now, we're delighted to share another that may reference one of the most well-known Air Jordan colorways ever.

This classic black/white colorway is probably a Team Bank hue, but we can't help but make comparisons to the original 1997 Air Jordan 12 "Playoffs" edition.

These sneakers include padded collars along with an ultra-light mesh material that offer great ankle support. An uncaged Zoom Air bag placed in the forefoot offers excellent energy return without sacrificing court feel, while a lightweight TPU structure saves extra weight.

The tongue flaps come with the "JT" emblem sewn on them, while the patent leather heel tabs feature Tatum's number "O" with his signature below. The robust White rubber sole with Black tread underneath completes the elegant appearance.

Sneaker lovers should keep an eye out for the Jayson Tatum x Jordan Tatum 1 "Black/White" rendition, which is expected to release in the coming weeks of 2023. If they don't want to miss the introduction of this specific version, prospective consumers may install the SNKRS app or sign up for Nike's web page in order to receive the latest news when the sneaker goes on sale.