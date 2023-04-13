Jayson Tatum x Steve Wiebe x Nike Air Jordan 4 "Tattoo" PE sneakers: Everything we know so far

Nike and Michael Jordan's co-owned label, Jordan, has teamed up with American basketball player Jayson Tatum and tattoo artist Steve Wiebe to launch a special player-edition sneaker makeover of the beloved Air Jordan 4 sneaker model in 2023. The PE sneaker model is clad in multiple shades, including red, black and beige.

The latest makeover builds on the Canadian tattoo artist Steve Wiebe's previous Air Jordan 10 collaboration launched in 2018. The collaborative Jayson Tatum x Steve Wiebe x Nike Air Jordan 4 "Tattoo" PE sneakers hasn't received a public release date by Nike. However, they're unlikely to release anytime soon and remain a player edition sneaker.

More about newly unveiled Jayson Tatum x Steve Wiebe x Nike Air Jordan 4 "Tattoo" PE sneakers

The newly unveiled Jayson Tatum x Steve Wiebe x Nike Air Jordan 4 "Tattoo" PE sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

Michael Jordan and Nike joined forces in 1984 and permanently changed the worlds of sneakers, fashion and basketball. The duo released their first signature silhouette, Air Jordan 1, to the public in 1985 and raised many eyebrows. That was because the shoe was released in a "bred" color scheme, which was not in the lines of the NBA's dressing code.

Jordan showed up on the court wearing black-and-red sneakers — which were banned — and had to pay a fine after each game for disobeying the rules. So, the hues came to be known as the "Bred" colorway, which was nicknamed "Banned" by fans.

The iconic "Banned/Bred" colorway is now frequently used on the Jordan sneakers. The latest collaborative "Tattoo" makeover of Air Jordan 4 sneaker model is also being clad in a similar color scheme. The Jordan label's site describes the Air Jordan 4 sneaker model as follows:

"The Air Jordan IV was the first global market release of the franchise. Another first, the shoe appeared in Spike Lee's film Do the Right Thing, transcending the game of basketball to make a significant impact on pop culture. All eyes were on Jordan as he continued to rise."

Ovrnundr @Ovrnundr Franklin Session receives Steve Weibe x Air Jordan 4 PEs from Nike, featuring artwork from tattoos he’s done for Jayson Tatum.



Video: franknittyy Franklin Session receives Steve Weibe x Air Jordan 4 PEs from Nike, featuring artwork from tattoos he’s done for Jayson Tatum.Video: franknittyy https://t.co/K4xkc3aUj2

The makeover is designed by Canadian tattoo artist Steve Weibe, who has utilized the AJ4 canvas' for putting a creation for Boston Celtics' Jayson Tatum. The duo of Tatum and Weibe isn't new, as the artist has made a tattoo for Jayson on his body and for ten other NBA players.

The latest offering of Air Jordan 4 is designed using his passion for the sneaker model. The special edition sneakers' upper comes constructed out of distressed black textile material. Throughout the shoe, the distressed black textiles give a unique look with laser etching of Tatum's tattoos.

More details are added with the milky translucent heel tabs, eyelets and winged logos. Branding details are included on the tongue tags, printed insoles and jumpman logo on the rear end of the shoe. The look is finished off with air-assisted midsoles and red rubber outsoles.

Before the unveiling of Tattop makeover, Boston Celtics' trainer Nick Sang also showcased a similar white-hued shoe makeover. The Steve Wiebe x Nike Air Jordan 4 “Tattoo” Jayson Tatum PE won't receive a public release anytime soon and will remain one of its kind.

