Jeffree Star Skin: Launch date, products, prices, and everything you need to know

Beauty mogul Jeffree Star recently announced that the influencer is ready to launch a skincare line through his beauty brand, Jeffree Star Cosmetics. Fans of the brand have been waiting patiently for the release of the product ever since.

The Beauty Killer singer has finally posted a beauty, showcasing the first skincare products from the company, in a YouTube video with the caption, "INTRODUCING... JEFFREE STAR SKIN!!!!! (star emoji)." The video has been viewed over 430,000 times in just a span of 12 hours.

Let's dive in and check out all the products revealed in the video.

Jeffree Star Skin will be releasing 7 new products

Star expressed that the skincare line has been in the works for a few years and he has personally been testing them out to ensure their quality. The video description reads:

"The wait is finally over... Today I'm revealing Jeffree Star Skin!!!!! This has been in the works for so long and I can't believe I can now share ALL the products that will be apart of the FIRST launch!!!! (heart emoji) These first 7 staple products are what I use in my EVERY day routine to get that 'Jeffree Star" perfect glowy healthy skin. I've been testing and working on formulas for years and I'm so proud of everything you see in today's video!"

The brand will be releasing 7 skincare essentials which will be sold individually as well as in various bundles. The packaging is light pink, with silver and crystal details. All the products have the JSC logo engraved.

1) 'Make Me Melt' Makeup Removing Balm - $32

An oil-based makeup cleansing balm, based on Jojoba seed oil, which also includes apple and raspberry fruit extracts. It is eye-safe and can be used around the eye area to remove products like mascara.

2) Strawberry Water Clarifying Cleanser - $28

A gentle, non-foaming, gel cleanser that includes niacinamide, glycolic, and lactic acids. Other natural ingredients in the product are strawberry, white willow bark and snow mushrooms.

3) Strawberry Water Facial Toner - $28

An alcohol-free facial toner that is infused with strawberries. It also includes niacinamide and witch hazel as active ingredients.

4) Morning Dew Hydrating Eye Cream - $24

A skin firming eye cream that is packaged in a tube with a metal nozzle. The product is eye-safe and infused with vitamin C, caffeine, and red algae.

5) Magic Star Hydrating Moisturizer - $28

Packaged in a seethrough container, it is the chicest looking item from the entire launch. The product is a rich and creamy moisturizer that contains active ingredients like niacinamide and squalane. Other natural ingredients in the product are strawberry extract, rainbow and red algae. It is also dermatologically tested and non-irritating.

6) Magic Star Glow Face Mist - $26

A face mist that includes ingredients like prickly pear, cactus water, rainbow algae, and plankton extract. The mist is dermatologist tested, non-irritating, and is supposed to provide glow to the skin.

7) Repair & Revive Lip Mask - $16

A hydrating lip mask that also has lip-plumping qualities. It is supposed to alleviate inflammation while simultaneously soothing the lips.

Star explained that he wanted to create products that provide a visible change to the user and is confident that his fans will love them. He said:

“I just wanted something where if someone picks up one of the items and tries it, they get an effect. Like I see something that’s changed or my skin is softer than before. I think people are going to be pleasantly surprised. I don’t think people are going to be doubting that it’s going to work or not because I have a good track record, but you never know.”

All the products will be available for purchase from February 25, 2022, on jeffreestarcosmetics.com and jeffreestar.com.

Edited by R. Elahi