Jeon Yeo-Been reported to star alongside Hyun Bin and Jung Woo-Sung in upcoming drama Made In Korea

South Korean actress Jeon Yeo-Been is reported to join the cast of the upcoming drama Made In Korea, alongside Hyun Bin and Jung Woo-Sung. An official statement from Jeon Yeo-Been's agency, Management MMM, revealed that the actress is actively reviewing the offer. However, there hasn't been any confirmation yet.

Jeon Yeo-Been is famous for her roles in Night in Paradise and Vincenzo. Meanwhile, Crash Landing on You star Hyun Bin is reportedly considering the offer to star in Made In Korea.

Expand Tweet

Made In Korea: Plot, cast and everything we know so far

Made In Korea is said to have an intriguing storyline of survival, set against the backdrop of the 1970s. It highlights the key occurrences that have penetrated the Republic of Korea's modern and current history. Furthermore, South Korean media outlet JTBC reported on March 8, 2024, that the upcoming drama would have a budget of approximately $53.1 million (70 billion won).

Jeon Yeo-Been is reported to play the role of Jang Geon-Young's secretary Oh Yejin in Made In Korea. The actress' latest projects include the Netflix original A Time Called You opposite Ahn Hyo-Seop and the horror film Cobweb.

Additionally, the announcement of South Korean actor Jung Woo-Sung's participation in Made In Korea has increased the buzz around the project. The actor is slated to portray Jang Geon-Young, a prosecutor known for his untamed will to chase a case and animal instincts.

Jung Woo-Sung was last seen in the melodrama series Tell Me That You Love Me, where he played an artist with a hearing impairment.

Meanwhile, there has been no information about the part that actor Hyun Bin would play in the forthcoming drama. However, more information about the cast and release date will be released once the lead cast lineup is confirmed.

Made In Korea will be directed by Woo Min-Ho, who has previously worked on hit movies including Inside Men and The Man Standing Next, among others.

More about rising actress Jeon Yeo-Been

After starring in After My Death (2018), Jeon Yeo-Been gained widespread recognition and bagged multiple awards. She won Best New Actress at the 56th Grand Bell Awards, Actress of the Year at the 22nd Busan International Film Festival, and Independent Star Award at the 2017 Seoul Independent Film Festival.

Jeon Yeo-Been starred alongside Song Joong-ki and Ok Taec-yeon in the popular dark-comedy crime series Vincenzo (2021). She played the role of Hong Cha-young, a dynamic lawyer who collaborates with Vincenzo Cassano (Song Joong-ki) in their lawsuit against the enormous mega-corporation Babel Group.

After this, Jeon Yeo-Been was cast in Netflix's Glitch series on March 15, 2021, where she played the female lead trying to find her partner who had mysteriously disappeared. The actress has also appeared in other notable projects, including Netflix's A Time Called You and Be Melodramatic.

Jeon Yeo-Been is currently filming The Nuns, a sequel to the 2015 paranormal mystery horror film The Priests. The project is helmed by Kwon Hyeok-jae, and it features actress Song Hye-kyo and Jeon Yeo-Been as nuns who carry out exorcisms to save a possessed child.

Netizens are thrilled to see Jeon Yeo-Been star alongside South Korean star Hyun Bin in the upcoming drama Made In Korea and hope that the two stars accept the offer.