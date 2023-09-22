Cobweb is an upcoming Korean film starring Song Kang Ho, Im Soo Jung, Oh Jung Se, Jeon Yeo Bin, and Krystal. The star-studded cast chatted with Vogue Korea on September 20, 2023, about the movie, their career trajectory, and more. One of the most eagerly awaited movies in 2023, Cobweb, is a period black comedy film directed by Kim Jee Woon.

To learn more about the cast's most recent production and get a behind-the-scenes look at their acting careers, Vogue Korea sat down with the actors that perfectly encapsulated the gloomy, unsettling tone of the impending movie.

Featuring L-R Song Kang Ho, Jeon Yeo Bin, Oh Jung Se, and Krystal for Vogue Korea. (Image via Twitter/ @ursoojungie)

Veteran actor Song Kang-ho is reuniting with the maker of the comedy-noir film Cobweb for the fifth time. He plays the protagonist Kim Yeol in the film Cobweb. The 1970s film director is fixated on creating a masterpiece with his next project and is infamous for always getting into arguments with his colleagues.

Prior to and during the success of the Oscar-winning South Korean film Parasite (2019), in which he was the main lead, Song Kang-ho discussed acting in his interview with Vogue Korea, stating that after the success of Parasite, his zeal towards his craft has now gone through a transformation.

"Before that, if there was a somewhat intense and rough enthusiasm, after 'Parasite,' it feels like the enthusiasm has become more refined. There was also an effort to mature the enthusiasm while feeling the presence of Korean cinema in the global film industry."

Song Kang-ho added that the constant dynamism and eagerness to take on new challenges in the Korean film industry is more refined compared to others.

The cast of Cobweb shared their insights on acting, Korean cinemas, and its dynamism

The Parasite famed movie star Song Kang-ho acknowledged that the satisfying outcomes had increased his faith in Korean film. He shared how he meticulously analyzed films regarded as being of the highest caliber two years ago as the first Korean male actor to serve as a jury member in the competitive section of the Cannes Film Festival, and that belief has never wavered.

Song Kang Ho and Jeon Yeo Bin for Vogue Korea. (Image via Twitter/ @ursoojungie)

Another member of the star-studded cast of the upcoming film Cobweb is the famous South Korean actress Jeon Yeo-bin, who is well-acclaimed for her versatile roles in Korean dramas such as Vincenzo, Be Melodramatic, Glitch, and more. She shared her thoughts on acting and how working hard is an ingrained part of her individuality.

During her interview with Vogue Korea, the 34-year-old actress further shared how being raised in an economically disadvantaged family helped her find the determination to work hard and change her life.

"I had to make a promise to myself. I wasn't living in a wealthy environment, and I decided that if I couldn't make a proper living through acting by the time I turned thirty, no matter how much I loved it, I would have to quit. At that time, it was a resolution to coldly acknowledge that what I could do and what I dreamed of were different. "

Jeon Yeo-bin in an interview for her film Cobweb via Vogue Korea. (Image via Twitter/ @ursoojungie)

Jeon Yeo-bin added that becoming an actor has been her lifelong dream, which she could never give up on. For the last ten years, she has been tirelessly working to be one of the best in the business, and somewhere, she found a balance between her real self and her character in the film Cobweb as Shin Mi-do.

"On the other hand, it was that urgent for me. I had been dreaming of becoming an actor for ten years, and honestly, I just couldn't muster the courage to give up. If I absolutely couldn't give up, then I had no choice but to work even harder."

Getting the opportunity to work alongside stalwarts of the Korean film industry has added air under her wings. Jeon Yeo-bin portrays the role of Shin Mi-do in Cobweb, the heir of Shinsung Films, Korea's top production company, and the niece of Director Shin—the owner of the company and a legend in the entertainment business—who taught Kim Yeol, played by Song Kang-ho.

For Krystal, filming the movie Cobweb was nerve-wracking

On top of that, another cast member who has been conquering the movie industry with her superb acting skills is Krystal. The 28-year-old Korean-American singer said she had unexpected challenges while filming Cobweb in the most recent interview with Vogue Korea.

The idol-turned-actress plays the role of a modern woman who speaks her mind and is on her journey to rule the film industry as a rising star, Han Yu-rim, in the comedy-noir movie Cobweb.

Krystal for Vogue Korea. (Image via Twitter/ @ursoojungie)

Since it was her first time carrying out in a vintage tone, she mentioned several mental breakdowns she had to overcome. She asserted that she had been unaware that she was required to act in a manner consistent with the year 1970 in Cobweb, with a focus on the traditional Seoul accent.

"I didn't know if I had to act with a late 1970s tone when I first did a script reading with the director. They said it should have a more exaggerated breath like the old voice actors used to do, and it should sound like the old Seoul dialect. It was a complete mental breakdown."

Furthermore, she added about her decision to undertake speech training from an expert specializing in dialects to execute her part in the film impeccably.

Krystal made a flawless transition from idol to actress, garnering praise for her parts in several movies. She debuted in 2009 as a member of the South Korean girl group f(x) under SM Entertainment.

Additionally, the actors of Cobweb made a remarkable appearance at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival earlier this year, effectively generating excitement that permeated the festival. Cobweb is scheduled for release across Korean cinemas on September 27, 2023.