Jersey Shore: Family Vacation season 6 episode 9 release date and air time on MTV

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation season 6 is set to return with another episode this week. In the upcoming episode, Angelina and Mike decide to talk about their issues, but the duo choose a less than ideal place to do it, in a cab with the rest of the cast present. The ride is awkward and others believe that it’s not the time or the place for it.

The synopsis of the upcoming episode reads:

"The guidos come marching into New Orleans for a family vacation; the dirty stayouts are bringing a lot of wine, and Mike and Angelina are bringing a lot of baggage and beef."

Tune in on Thursday, March 23, at 8 pm ET on MTV to watch the upcoming episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.

Angelina and Mike talk about their issues in the upcoming episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation

In the upcoming episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation season 6, titled What a Waste of Cake, Mike and Angelina decide that the best way to sort out their issues is to talk about it. However, they do it in a cab, where the rest of the cast is present, making the others extremely uncomfortable.

In a promo uploaded to social media, Mike tells Angelina that he is getting bad vibes from her and asks her what that’s about. The Jersey Shore: Family Vacation season 6 cast member tells him that it's the culmination of a bunch of things including “the Twitter thing.”

Also present in the car is Deena Nicole Cortese, who says in a confessional:

"Oh God, I’m gonna need a lot of wine for this s***."

When the two begin talking and start getting a little upset with each other, Nicole adds that she does not feel like dealing with this b*******. Meanwhile, Mike tells Angelina that a fan had asked about a felony, but he steered the conversation in a different direction.

The two seem to be talking about an incident that took place in the previous episode, which included two cast members taking their frustrations to Twitter. However, there was a lack of clarity about what they wanted to tweet about, which led to a disagreement.

Jersey Shore @JerseyShore

see you next Jerzday for an-all new um, HELLO BOURBON STREET!!see you next Jerzday for an-all new #jsfamilyvacation um, HELLO BOURBON STREET!! 🎉see you next Jerzday for an-all new #jsfamilyvacation 👏 https://t.co/VJmt5QzO5v

In a confessional, Jwoww said:

"I was ready to go hard for Angelina, but Mike checked me with those texts. All I know is, I don’t wanna get involved."

Mike tells Angelina that she “came out with some really sensitive” words that shouldn't have been said and the latter agrees to it. He further tells her that there was a miscommunication about their agreement, but Angelina refuses to admit it.

Pauly D, on the other hand, is also not happy with the two of them having the conversation while in the car and calls the situation awkward. He adds that everything has a time and place and the car ride isn't it.

Mike and Angelina get into a Twitter War

Jersey Shore @JerseyShore #jsfamilyvacation tensions are high in the fam and when Mike pulls out screenshots... we got ourselves a situation tensions are high in the fam and when Mike pulls out screenshots... we got ourselves a situation 👀 #jsfamilyvacation https://t.co/qsDi4zQSpJ

In the previous episode, which aired on March 16, 2023, Angelina told the female cast members that Mike inserted himself and tweeted negative things about her. However, when Jenni tried to talk to Mike about it, he told her that the fight was her idea.

The tweets, which called the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation cast member a felon, have since been deleted. In the previous episode, Angelina admitted to the two not being on good terms over the past year.

