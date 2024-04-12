Jersey Shore: Family Vacation season 7 episode 10 - Recap and more details explored

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation season 7 aired a brand new episode on Thursday, April 11, 2024. During the episode, fans saw Ronnie Ortiz-Magro return to the MTV show after a prolonged absence. Vinny, Mike, and Pauly D went to pick up Ronnie while the female cast stayed at home, preparing for his arrival. Although most of the cast was excited to have Ronnie back, his ex, Sammi, wasn't looking forward to the same.

The synopsis of the episode, titled Sam and Ron, read:

"Tensions build between Angelina and Sammi. Ronnie's long awaited arrival sparks emotions from his roommates when he joins them in Nashville. Sammi and Ron reunite for the first time in almost a decade."

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation season 7 will air episode 11 of season 7 on Thursday, April 18, 2024.

Ronnie makes a comeback in Jersey Shore: Family Vacation season 7

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation season 7 episode 10, titled, Sam and Ron, marked Ronnie Ortiz-Margo's return to the screen after a long time. Once he arrived at the home, he told cameras that he had been waiting to make a comeback for nearly two and a half years. He added that his time away felt like a "double-edged sword."

Ronnie said that while he had been on a self-care journey, he missed his family and was excited to show them that he was becoming a better person. He also spoke about seeing Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola and said that he hadn't seen her in over seven years, adding that he didn't want things to be awkward between them.

Ronnie, Vinny Guadagnino, Mike Sorrentino, and Pauly DelVecchio went to lunch, and on their way there, they caught up with everything that was happening in their lives. Vinny told the cameras that he missed Ronnie's laugh and said that it was fun to see him laugh again. At lunch, Ronnie said that he wanted to rebuild relationships and have fun. The cast mates also discussed Ronnie's recovery journey and Mike told him that he had missed a lot.

The cast told him about Angelina Pivarnick and Sammi's ongoing feud, her turbulent relationship with her biological father, and more. Ronnie felt that he could have helped Sammi as he was seeing her go down the same kind of path that he had gone on.

Meanwhile, as the girls waited for Ronnie's arrival, Angelina joked about him walking in "any minute" which didn't sit well with Sammi. The two didn't get into another argument but tensions had started rising. The latter told the cameras that the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation season 7 cast member needed to learn to keep quiet.

Sammi said that she was feeling a lot of emotions about Ronnie's return and about being on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation season 7. She said she didn't think she would ever return to the show and be on vacation with her ex-boyfriend. Jenni Farley told Sammi that she couldn't imagine being in her position and asked her how she felt. The cast member replied with "blah" and said that she couldn't believe she agreed to do it.

When Ronnie arrived at the house, he hugged all the other cast members but Sammi. He waved at her which made for an awkward situation. Snooki Polizzi told the cameras that she was feeling nervous about Ronnie's arrival because she was afraid of the weird moment. She added that she didn't know what was going to happen.

"Ron is literally hugging everybody and then he sees Sam, oh my God, like I want to die, it's so cringe, I'm so embarrassed."

Ronnie also spoke to the cameras about his arrival at the house and reiterated that he was there to rebuild relationships with his roommates. He added that he and Sammi didn't have to be friends but that they had such a long history that there was going to be an "instant" feeling, and it could be good or bad.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation season 7 will return on Thursday, April 18, 2024, with a brand new episode on MTV.