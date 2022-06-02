Jimmy Eat World 2022 tour: Dates, tickets, presale and more

American rock band Jimmy Eat World is hitting the road for their 'Something Loud' Tour across Europe, including the UK, and North America.

The band will perform at festivals, including Chicago’s 'Riot Fest' on September 18 and Las Vegas’ 'When We Were Young' in October. They will perform on three separate nights for the latter. Jimmy Eat World will be supported by Together Pangea, The Get Up Kids and Charly Bliss on their non-festival stops in Europe and the US.

The artist presale will be live from June 1 at 10.00 am local time, and a Spotify pre-sale will be active from June 2. General tickets will be available from 10.00 am PT, Friday, June 3 via Ticketmaster.

Jimmy Eat World 2022 tour dates

June 17 – Luxembourg City, LU at Den Atelier *

June 18 – Schessel, DE at Hurricane Festival

June 19 – Neuhausen Ob Eck, DE at Southside Festival

June 21 – Berlin, DE at Astra*

June 22 – Prague, CZ at Lucerna Music Bar *

June 23 – Warsaw, PL at Proxima *

June 25 – Cologne, DE at Palladium *

June 26 – Amsterdam, NL at Amsterdamse Bostheater *

June 27 – Frankfurt, DE at Batschkapp *

June 29 – Oslo, NO at Rockefeller *

June 30 – Roskilde, DK at Roskilde Festival

July 01 – Stockholm, SE at Lollapalooza Stockholm

July 03 – Werchter, BE at Rock Werchter

July 05 – Manchester, UK at Academy #

July 06 – London, UK at O2 Academy Brixton #

July 07 – Cheltenham, UK at 2000Trees Festival

July 09 – Glasgow, UK at Cinch Presents TRNSMT

September 08 – Cleveland, OH at Rock Hall Live ^

September 09 – Columbus, OH at KEMBA Live! ^

September 10 – Pittsburgh, PA at Four Chord Music Festival

September 11 – Detroit, MI at Saint Andrew’s Hall ^

September 13 – Minneapolis, MN at First Avenue ^

September 14 – Kansas City, MO at Uptown Theater ^

September 16 – St. Louis, MO at The Pageant ^

September 18 – Chicago, IL at RiotFest

September 20 – Richmond, VA at The National ^

September 21 – Wantagh, NY at Mulcahy’s Pub and Concert Hall ^

September 23 – Sayreville, NJ at Starland Ballroom ^

September 24 – Providence, RI at The Strand Theatre ^

September 25 – New Haven, CT at Toad’s Place ^

September 26 – Burlington, VT at Higher Ground ^

September 28 – Albany, NY at Empire Live ^

September 29 – Toronto, ON at History ^

October 01 – Ocean City, MD at Oceans Calling

October 22 – Las Vegas, NV at When We Were Young

October 23 – Las Vegas, NV at When We Were Young

October 29 – Las Vegas, NV at When We Were Young

* = w/ Together Pangea

# = w/ The Get Up Kids and Together Pangea

^ = w/ Charly Bliss

More about Jimmy Eat World

Jimmy Eat World was formed in 1993, and consists of lead vocalist and lead guitarist Jim Adkins, rhythm guitarist and backing vocalist Tom Linton, bassist Rick Burch, and drummer Zach Lind.

The band has released ten studio albums till date. Their 2001 album Bleed American gained immense popularity and success, with four tracks from the album placing within the top 20 positions of the Alternative Songs chart. Their second album Futures, which was released in 2004, featured the fan-favorite song Pain. Bleed American and Futures are RIAA certified for selling over 1.5 million records. Jimmy Eat World released their tenth album Surviving in October 2019.

