John Fogerty Tour 2022: Tickets, where to buy, dates and more

American singer-songwriter John Fogerty has announced his tour alongside sons Shane and Tyler, who have their own psychedelic rock band Hearty Har. The tour commenced on June 17, 2022, at The Airway Heights in Washington and will wrap up on September 10, 2022, in Selbyville, Delaware.

The tour is titled the Travelin’ Band Family Tour and will feature support from Hearty Har on all dates. John Fogerty will play hits from Creedence Clearwater Revival in addition to his solo discography.

In a statement, Fogerty said:

“It is the greatest joy to see my sons Shane and Tyler creating great music with their own unique sound that I love. I was in a band with my brother when I started my music career. Full Circle and I am so happy to see my sons, (brothers) sharing the love of music together, what a thrill that is.”

Tickets for all John Fogerty tour dates are currently available on Ticketmaster.

John Fogerty 2022 Tour Dates

June 17 — Airway Heights, WA at the Northern Quest Resort & Casino *

June 18 — Woodinville, WA at Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery *

June 25 — Del Mar, CA at Del Mar Fairgrounds

June 30 — Beaver Creek, CO at Vilar Performing Arts Center *

July 01 — Beaver Creek, CO at Vilar Performing Arts Center *

July 02 — Aspen, CO at Belly Up Aspen *

July 03 — Aspen, CO at Belly Up Aspen *

July 07 — Milwaukee, WI at BMO Harris Pavilion

July 08 — Highland Park, IL at Ravina Festival

July 15 — Walker, MN at Northern Lights Casino *

July 16 — Saint Michael, ND at Spirit Lake Casino & Resort *

July 31 — Los Angeles, CA at Troubadour ^

August 18 — Saratoga, CA at The Mountain Winery *

August 19 — Lincoln, CA at Thunder Valley Casino Resort *

August 20 — Sparks, NV at Nugget Event Center *

September 03 — Indianapolis, IN at Indiana State Fairgrounds *

September 04 — Indianapolis, IN at Indiana State Fairgrounds *

September 05 — Canfield, OH at Canfield Fairgrounds *

September 08 — Lowell, MA at Lowell Memorial Auditorium

September 09 — Atlantic City, NJ at Mark G. Etess Arena

September 10 — Selbyville, DE at The Freeman Stage

* = with Hearty Har

^ = Hearty Har only

In a statement, Fogerty's son Shane said:

“We’re really looking forward to jamming with our dad this summer and also getting the unique opportunity to open the show. It will be a classic night of rock and roll and some fun surprises.”

His brother Tyler agreed, saying:

“I’m very excited to share the stage with my Dad and brother again this summer and bring our own band Hearty Har along as well. Definitely one for the books, a summer filled with musical highs!”

More about John Fogerty

John Cameron Fogerty was the frontman for Creedence Clearwater Revival (CCR), which he founded along with Doug Clifford, Stu Cook, and his brother Tom Fogerty in 1968. The group released several hit singles along with eight gold albums between 1968 and 1972. They were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1993.

The group parted ways in 1972 and Fogerty started his solo career. His popular songs include Proud Mary, Bad Moon Rising, Fortunate Son, Green River, Down on the Corner, Who'll Stop the Rain, Centerfield and The Old Man Down the Road.

In early 2020, during the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, 77-year-old Fogerty along with his sons Shane, Tyler, and daughter Kelsey started releasing videos of previously released originals and covers. The family released Fogerty's Factory EP on May 28, 2020, which consisted of seven songs from remote performances. The release date coincided with John Fogerty's 75th birthday.

