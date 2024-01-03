John Michael Montgomery Farewell Tour 2024: Dates, tickets, venues, & all you need to know as singer announces retirement

Country music veteran John Michael Montgomery is calling it a day on his illustrious career.

After three decades on the road, the singer has announced that his farewell tour will begin this year. Kicking off on January 3, 2024, in Fort Myers, Florida, the tour will see Montgomery perform seven dates around the Southern and Midwestern parts of the United States.

In a Facebook post on January 1, 2024, the I Swear singer announced that his final tour will take place throughout the year and 2025. Reminiscing his time in the country music scene, he said:

"It’s been a wonderful run for me from the beginning over 30 years ago in 1992 when my first song ‘Life’s a Dance’ was released to radio I think either as a 45 vinyl or on a cassette tape, CDs had not quite taken over the market yet and the internet was still in its infancy."

Tickets for his farewell tour are available via his website. Prices generally start around $40-60 range depending on the venue.

Tickets for the shows at Del Rio, Texas and Wichita, Kansas, will be coming soon. John Michael Montgomery has not provided a specific reason for his decision to stop touring.

John Michael Montgomery's farewell tour will begin in Fort Myers and end in Wichita

While additional dates are expected to be announced for 2025, as of now, the farewell tour will have performances in Florida, Indiana, Iowa, Texas and Ohio before winding down with a show on October 11, 2024, in Wichita, Kansas.

The dates and venues of the John Michael Montgomery farewell tour:

January 3, 2024 - Fort Meyers, FL at Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall

January 26, 2024 - Dover, FL at Hillsborough County Fairgrounds

March 2, 2024 - Nashville, IN at Brown County Music Center

April 5, 2024 - Riverside, IA at Riverside Casino Event Center

April 7, 2024 - Del Rio, TX at Val Verde Fairgrounds

May 31, 2024 - Xenia, OH at Greene County Fairground and Expo Center

October 11, 2024 - Wichita, KS at TempleLive Wichita

More about John Michael Montgomery's music and career

The 58-year-old singer from Kentucky made his breakthrough with his first single, Life’s a Dance, which was a top-5 Hot Country Songs hit in 1993.

His 30-year career includes 16 million albums sold as well as 36 radio singles and seven No.1 hits. His first three albums, Life's a Dance (1992), Kickin' It Up (1994), and John Michael Montgomery (1995) are all multi-platinum-selling albums

In a recent statement, Montgomery clarified that his farewell tour does not necessarily mean that fans will never see him on stage again.

“I still love that feeling of entertaining and the crowd cheering and singing along with my songs as much as that first show over thirty years ago, and it all started when my parents got me on stage when I was a kid.

"So I’m sure there will be some situations where I just need to do a show here and there because I’ll miss that too much. But I just feel the time has come to say goodbye to the road life.”

Fans of the country music icon have much to look forward to this year as the singer travels the country one last time performing his classics like Be My Baby Tonight, The Little Girl, I Can Love You Like That and Letters From Home.