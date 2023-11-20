Country music lover Jimmy Butler belts out Melvins' 99 Bottles of Beer

Jimmy Butler is a long-time country music fan, and he is often seen singing his favorites at any chance he has. In the past, he has been seen singing Luke Combs and using it to annoy his teammates in college. In a recent Instagram story post, Butler was once again seen singing Melvins' 99 Bottles of Beer.

Sitting in the bus and looking outside the windows, Butler started to sing Malvins’ classic, “99 Bottles of Beer.”

“98 bottles of beer on the wall, 98 bottles of beer."

"Take one down and pass it around, 97 bottles of beer on the wall.”

Butler then proceeds to ask if anybody ever finished that song.

Jimmy Butler's status

Jimmy Butler is a character, and there is no ounce of doubt about it. Be it on court or off the court, he never fails to entertain his fans.

Previously, Butler told Rolling Stone that he fell in love with country music in the fall of 2010. How he fell in love with the genre is even more interesting. He said that when he was in his senior year of high school, his teammates would play rap songs from Lil Wayne and Jay-Z.

Butler kept telling his teammates to keep the music down but failed to stop them. However, when they didn’t listen to him, the Miami Heat player downloaded “Don’t Take the Girl” by Tim McGraw and played that out loud in front of them. When they protested, he asked them to mind what was playing in their headphones.

Jimmy Butler is working on an album and is ready to surprise fans

Butler told Rolling Stone in 2022 that he was working on his own album. He stated that the work was still under process and would be completed soon. The Miami Heat star revealed that he has obtained roughly 45 recordings for his surprise task.

"I don’t want to tell anyone who I’ve been writing with because then it’ll ruin the surprise," he said. "Now, I’m in the lab writing and producing country music. We got some real artists and songwriters. We probably got around 45 tracks right now, and I hope to go write some more. There’s definitely going to be an album."

Butler is an entertainer and leaves no room to express his off-track passion. On his NBA 2023–24 Media Day, he sported the emo look. His makeup featured eyeliner, long bangs and eyebrow piercings.

Butler and the Miami Heat reached the NBA Finals last season. Despite the loss to the Denver Nuggets in the championship series, Butler and Heart received a lot of applause. Butler and Co. enter the 2023–24 season with a championship hope that they missed out on last season.