Watch: Jimmy Butler looks flabbergasted over gas price while refueling his Bugatti

Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler is now ready to move on to electric car from his gas-fueled Bugatti after seeing the spiked gas price. Butler recently stopped by a gas station to fill the tank of his Bugatti and he was surprised by the gas price at the station. It took him $145 to fill up the tank of his car and he didn’t like it.

"Can you believe it costs $145 to fill up a Bugatti?! This is crazy man!" - he said in a video.

The Miami Heat was so upset with the fuel price that he went on to call it a plain robbery. He hilariously also added that he was going to tell the gas station that he had put the wrong gas in his car and wanted his refund.

The gas price in America has increased by over five percent since last year and the price is rising persistently. Butler is one of those who like to make a profit and the gas price sure didn’t give him a good feeling.

Jimmy Butler is a businessman and the bubble provided the biggest ammunition for that. He went on a successful business venture with his coffee in Orlando, and it is safe to say it was a successful one. He started his Big Face Coffee business in the 2020 playoffs in Orlando during Bubble and sold one cup of coffee for $20.

Jimmy Butler tricked players into paying for coffee with $100 bills but didn't have the desired result

While players were trying to get accustomed to the new life during their bubble games in Orlando, Jimmy Butler had other plans. He set up his coffee business and sold a cup for $20 to $40.

Butler tried to get the players to pay $100 bills and he would tell them he didn't have the change. Sadly, the plan didn't work for the 2023 Eastern Conference Finals MVP as no one paid with the $100 bill.

When Thrillist, a media website covering food ventures, asked Jimmy about his coffee business in Bubble. Butler said that he wanted to take cash out of players’ pockets because he knew they were spending it anyway.

"All I could think about was how I could hustle these guys out of their cash," Butler said. "I knew people had cash and no one was using it because of COVID, so I decided to take cash.”

The six-time NBA star is deeply involved in his coffee business which imports coffee beans from Ethiopia, Colombia, and Kenya. Big Face Coffee is dedicated to bringing people from different backgrounds and cultures together and enjoy coffee together. Despite the side effects coffee has on an athlete, Jimmy Butler is a heavy coffee drinker and consumes as many as 12 cups in a day.