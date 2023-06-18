Miami Heat will prefer signing Damian Lillard over Bradley Beal

Recent NBA rumors have Damian Lillard and Bradley Beal linked to the Miami Heat. While the trade rumors involving the two stars have certainly created rumblings early in the offseason, the Heat may already have their preferred choice of star in mind.

As per NBA insider Marc Stein, Miami prefer Damian Lillard over Bradley Beal. That poses an interesting situation for the Wizards considering that their superstar's contract also features a no-trade clause.

The notion of either player leaving the team is rather shocking. Considering that both have looked like the paragons of loyalty in the modern era, it's a bit strange to see them mentioned in rumors.

It's however, evident that both players wish to win a championship.

In Lillard's case, the Portland Trail Blazers may opt to develop their young talent. With a high draft pick this year, the Blazers may choose to draft Scoot Henderson, if possible. Unfortunately, the time it would take develop Henderson may not fit Lillard's timeline for a championship.

As for Beal, the Wizards superstar has his own plans to win a title. With links to several contenders like the Lakers, Warriors and Heat, Beal could prove to be a valuable asset in the right system.

However, it's important to keep Miami's preferences in mind. With Lillard being a dynamic scoring point guard with a tremendous work ethicl, it makes sense for the Heat to pursue Dame.

Damian Lillard prefers Miami Heat

Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard caused a bit of a tremor across the league when he shared the possibility of him joining a different team. The guard went as far as to mention that the Miami Heat is his preferred destination, too.

Lillard's preference for Miami stems from his friendship with Heat star center Bam Adebayo. Although he also mentioned Brooklyn as a potential destination, he was clear about his stance on Miami.

The Heat also have an interesting scenario at hand wherein they could trade for both Lillard and Bradley Beal to form a "Big 4". However, considering the number of variables at play, all sides would have a tough time coming to an agreement on the matter.

