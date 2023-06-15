Top 5 trade destinations for Bradley Beal in NBA free agency 2023

On ESPN's 'Get Up', Brian Windhorst provided an interesting update regarding the status of the Washington Wizards and Bradley Beal moving forward.

"Last week, Michael Winger, the new president of the Washington Wizards, said he has been given clearance from ownership to do a complete rebuild," Windhorst said. "That has left everybody in the league wondering what about the future of Bradley Beal."

Notably, Beal has a no-trade clause, giving him the option to leave the Wizards with a designated destination in mind and full control of trade scenarios as no trade can go through without an agreement between both Beal and the Wizards.

With the complicated situation involving both parties, here are the top five potential trade destinations for Bradley Beal:

#5 The Dallas Mavericks

The Dallas Mavericks is an interesting team for Bradley Beal to consider. With the questionable status of Kyrie Irving's future with the team once free agency arrives, Dallas should be prepared to look for alternatives.

The Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving experiment was a disaster. The duo had a record of five wins and 11 losses in the regular season as they failed to lead their team to the playoffs.

However, Beal with Doncic could be a much better tandem for the Mavericks going forward as the Wizards star is a natural shooting guard. Whether Irving stays or leaves, Dallas should make the call at the least with a pitch ready to go for Beal to consider.

If the pitch gets Beal on board, Washington can receive interesting pieces from Dallas that they can assess in rebuilding the team.

#4 The Portland Trail Blazers

There is pressure in Portland to build a proper team around Damian Lillard that can compete for a championship. With Lillard turning 33 in July, the time for the Trail Blazers to provide the necessary pieces is now.

A dynamic one-two punch between Lillard and Beal could rival any duo in the league today. If Beal approves of this team-up, then the Wizards can ask for Anfernee Simons to head over to Washington, which can be an interesting scenario for him.

Simons is an interesting prospect that the Wizards should consider. In the 2022-23 season, he averaged 21.1 points on 44.7% shooting, including 37.7% from 3-point range.

#3 The New York Knicks

With how the Knicks' season ended (second-round exit), courtesy of the Miami Heat, it's apparent that they need another star to get them over the hump. Their limited offense was exposed in the postseason and puts an emphasis on strengthening this area of the team.

Playing in a big market such as New York, a team with tremendous upside following the season they just had, should draw interest from Bradley Beal.

Under coach Tom Thibodeau Beal could further elevate his game at the defensive end while giving New York the necessary scoring punch.

New York Knicks v Washington Wizards

The possibility of Bradley Beal in a Knicks uniform instantly includes them in the list of contenders for next season. RJ Barret would likely have to be moved on and even Immanuel Quickley could be of interest on Washington's end.

The Knicks would retain Jalen Brunson and Julius Randle while adding Beal to the roster as the Wizards acquire quality young pieces. The scenario seemingly works out for Beal, the Knicks and the Wizards.

#2 The Boston Celtics

Jayson Tatum and Bradley Beal grew up together in St. Louis with their brotherhood and close friendship remaining intact throughout the years. The potential of a team-up between the two has been envisioned for quite some time by Celtics fans.

Not only would Beal play with a close friend, but he also gets to be part of a legit contender. However, even if Beal places Boston as the destination he intends on going to, both the Celtics and the Wizards will still have to look over some things.

Boston could propose players such as Malcolm Brogdon, Grant Williams, and even Payton Pritchard. The Wizards receive players that can bolster their roster depth moving forward.

#1 The Miami Heat

Fresh off a Finals loss, the Miami Heat are looking to add an All-Star that can help take the offensive load off Jimmy Butler. At 33 years of age, Butler needs another reliable scorer on the roster to give the ball to, especially during deep playoff runs.

Bradley Beal could be the missing piece that the Miami Heat need to finally capture another championship. Beal gets to play for a contender and an elite coach in Erik Spoelstra.

The Wizards could get a few quality players in the process, which can help in their rebuild. If Bradley Beal lists Miami at the top of his preferred teams, then another trip to the Finals next season is a good possibility.

Bradley Beal on lackluster landing spots in last year's free agency

On the 'No Chill with Gilbert Arenas' podcast, the Wizards star was honest in his decision to re-sign with Washington during last year's free agency.

"There were no teams in the market, free-agency-wise," Beal said. "I'm just being frank. There was nowhere else for me to go where I can be like, 'Oh, I can go win.' It was teams that strategically wasn't what I wanted."

After another disappointing regular season, it'll be interesting what team Beal decides to join next.

