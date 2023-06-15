NBA Rumors: Miami Heat could acquire both Damian Lillard and Bradley Beal to build 'Big 4'

The Miami Heat lost in the NBA Finals to the Denver Nuggets but they might be on their way to win the offseason. The latest rumors suggest that the Heat have the means to acquire both Damian Lillard and Bradley Beal.

According to Barry Jackson of The Miami Herald, the Heat could form a "Big 4" with Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo, Lillard and Beal. Jackson revealed that there are ways to make it happen, but the Portland Trail Blazers and Washington Wizards need to cooperate.

Here are the suggested trades:

"If Lillard asks to be sent to Miami, a trade offer of Tyler Herro, Duncan Robinson and perhaps three first-round picks would be the logical offer in this scenario."

"Because of the $208 million due Beal, a Heat offer of the expiring contracts of Kyle Lowry ($29.7M) and Victor Oladipo ($9.4M) would be a good starting point, because even those two combined would cost the Wizards $168 million less than Beal."

Jackson noted that Lillard would have to request a trade from Portland while Beal, who has a no-trade clause, would need to tell the Wizards that he'll only accept a trade to the Heat. Oladipo would also have to opt into his contract next season.

Miami will also likely need to add either Nikola Jovic or Haywood Highsmith, as well as this year's draft pick. The Heat ownership would also have to be open to paying the luxury tax that could range from $85 to $182 million depending on their overall roster.

Damian Lillard open to Miami Heat move, Bradley Beal has no-trade clause

Bradley Beal and Damian Lillard could be targets for the Miami Heat this offseason.

The Miami Heat will have to make upgrades on their roster if they want to return to the NBA Finals next season and finish the job. Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo need help that's better than a bunch of undrafted players.

Damian Lillard of the Portland Trail Blazers comes to mind. Lillard's loyalty to Portland makes it a dream for now but he recently hinted that he's open to joining the Miami Heat, as well as the Brooklyn Nets.

"Miami obviously," Lillard said on The Last Stand with Brian Custer. "Miami is the obvious one. Bam is my dog. Bam is my dog for real. But I mean I think Miami is the obvious one. Brooklyn is another obvious one because Mikal Bridges is my dog too. I mean, both have capable rosters."

Meanwhile, Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that Bradley Beal and the Washington Wizards are working on a potential trade. Beal wants out of Washington if the team's new front office decides to start a rebuild. He has a no-trade clause, which means the Wizards can only deal him to a team he wants to play for.

