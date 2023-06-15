"I think he is a perfect fit for Joel Embiid" - Former NBA player wants to see Bradley Beal end up with the Philadelphia 76ers

Bradley Beal is making headlines after a recent report that he's working with the Washington Wizards front office regarding a potential trade. One former NBA player wants to see Beal get traded to the Philadelphia 76ers and form a dynamic partnership with Joel Embiid.

The Athletic's Shams Charania reported that there's an understanding between Beal and the Wizards that the team will trade him if they decide to start a rebuild. The Wizards recently hired Michael Winger to be the new president of basketball operations.

"Just in: The Washington Wizards and Bradley Beal will work together to find a trade for the three-time All-Star if the team elects to reset the roster in the near future, league sources tell me and Josh Robbins," Charania tweeted.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania Just In: The Washington Wizards and Bradley Beal will work together to find a trade for the three-time All-Star if the team elects to reset the roster in the near future, league sources tell me and @JoshuaBRobbins Just In: The Washington Wizards and Bradley Beal will work together to find a trade for the three-time All-Star if the team elects to reset the roster in the near future, league sources tell me and @JoshuaBRobbins.

Former NBA player Chandler Parsons chimed in on the recent Bradley Beal rumors and thought that he'll be perfect for the Philadelphia 76ers. Parsons told FanDuel TV that Beal's a talented player who would work great with the reigning MVP.

"I think Brad Beal is one of those players that's so talented," Parsons said. "He's just been in a sh*tty situation for his entire career. I think he is a perfect fit for Joel Embiid. I think he's a great guy. He's a Florida Gator."

He added:

"I know Joel Embiid and Brad Beal are friends. They both train with Drew Hanlen in the summer, maybe there's something there. He's slightly younger than James Harden."

Sixerdaily @Sixerdaily



Chandler Parsons wants to see Bradley Beal on the Sixers



(via @ClutchPointsApp) "I think [Bradley Beal] is a perfect fit for Joel Embiid...I know hes got the long-term deal with [the Wizards], but he doesn't want to go back there."Chandler Parsons wants to see Bradley Beal on the Sixers(via @FanDuelTV "I think [Bradley Beal] is a perfect fit for Joel Embiid...I know hes got the long-term deal with [the Wizards], but he doesn't want to go back there."Chandler Parsons wants to see Bradley Beal on the Sixers 👀(via @FanDuelTV, @ClutchPointsApp) https://t.co/DdymyzoZOv

Beal also has a no-trade clause on his contract, which means he can control his fate if the Washington Wizards decide to trade him. He's been in Washington since 2012 when they drafted him third overall out of Florida.

Also Read: "He was literally the best player" - Jamal Crawford talks about how it was like to face off against Kobe Bryant

Several teams already linked to Bradley Beal

Bradley Beal of the Washington Wizards

The Denver Nuggets have not held their championship parade but it's officially silly season in the NBA. Bradley Beal is already being linked to many teams after reports of him and the Washington Wizards working together to find a trade if the team starts rebuilding.

Some of the teams rumored to be interested in Beal include the Boston Celtics, Miami Heat and New York Knicks. Beal and Jayson Tatum are both St. Louis natives, with the Celtics looking to make an upgrade after failing to make it out of the East this season.

Meanwhile, the Miami Heat are clearly missing another piece following their loss to the Nuggets in the NBA Finals. As for the Knicks, they are also missing another star to pair with Jalen Brunson and Julius Randle.

Also Read: "He is the best player in the NBA by far" - Former Coach of the Year hails Nikola Jokic after leading Nuggets to first NBA title

Poll : 0 votes