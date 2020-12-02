"The bubble was way easier" Damian Lillard explains the difference between the NBA restart and regular season games

A lot has already been said about the NBA bubble in Orlando. The closed environment obviously took a toll on everyone mentally but there was a visible improvement in the overall quality of basketball on the court. As such, many players have come forward to discuss how they were at an advantage physically during the NBA restart and Damian Lillard is no different.

Damian Lillard suggests that the NBA bubble was way easier

During an Instagram live on Tuesday, Portland Trail Blazers' superstar Damian Lillard opined on his stay inside the bubble. He explained why playing there was much easier than the regular-season games. Lillard said:

"To me personally, the bubble was way easier, 'cause it was really no distractions. We didn't have to travel after games. We was leaving the arena sometimes 10-11 o'clock after the game and we would go right back to the hotel and they had cold food set up at the pool for us. We would just get our recovery right after the game. Everything was laid out...it was boom boom, get up the next morning, practice, all in one spot so our bodies was recovering faster. We was more rested. That's why you saw a lot of people just killing like that."

Damian Lillard's dream run in the NBA bubble

Although the Portland Trail Blazers were eventually ousted in the first round of the NBA Playoffs by the LA Lakers, Damian Lillard had an outstanding run in the bubble. He averaged 37.6 points and 9.6 assists during the eight seeding games which allowed the Blazers to go 6-2 and eventually claim the eighth spot in the West.

A year ago today, @Dame_Lillard scored the 1st of his 3 60-point games in a single season 🔥



60 PTS, 5 AST (19/33 FG)

61 PTS, 8 AST (17/32 FG)

61 PTS, 7 AST (17/37 FG)



pic.twitter.com/AroOkhJoYf — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) November 8, 2020

Putting aside what was a bad outcome for them overall, Damian Lillard and co. will be looking to finish higher on the table in the 2020-21 season. They've added significant pieces in free agency and the return of a few key role players from injury will boost their chances.

