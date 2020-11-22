NBA News: Carmelo Anthony Repays Portland Trail Blazers' Faith in him, Re-signs for 2020-21

Carmelo Anthony reignited his playing career with the Portland Trail Blazers. Many thought that he was done after a forgettable tenure with the Houston Rockets which eventually saw him getting waived. But after averaging 15.4 points and 6.3 rebounds, he was on the wishlist of several teams, and as per the latest NBA news update, he has chosen his destination for next season.

NBA News Roundup: Carmelo Anthony re-signs with Portland Trail Blazers

The 2019-20 NBA season was an emotional roller coaster for Carmelo Anthony. After the star considered retiring due to a lack of opportunities, the Portland Trail Blazers decided to give him a chance in November 2019. Anthony made the most of it and went on to become Portland Trail Blazers' third-best scoring option during their playoff run.

According to a recent NBA news update by 'The Athletic' insider Shams Charania, Anthony has decided to repay the faith shown by Portland Trail Blazers, as he will be resigning with the franchise for the 2020-21 season. The Trail Blazers have been quite active this off-season, and with the roster taking good shape, they can be expected to contend next year.

It is unlikely that Carmelo Anthony will occupy the starting power forward role like last year, but the 36-year-old will certainly help them with his perimeter shooting as a role player. He could also contribute some valuable minutes coming off the bench next season, considering his vast experience in the league.

Been in this game for a minute but still feel like the same kid #TBT #STAYME70 pic.twitter.com/UziGc56vxP — Carmelo Anthony (@carmeloanthony) November 20, 2020

Despite losing the athleticism and agility, Anthony still possesses the ability to score in different ways and is a capable rebounder. Head coach Terry Stotts has commended the way Carmelo has influenced the Portland Trail Blazers' locker room in the past, especially the young talents, and that will be another intangible advantage for the franchise next season.

The Portland Trail Blazers are set to be a force to reckoned with in the Western Conference next season, and it looks like Carmelo Anthony is set to play a part in it.

Free agent Carmelo Anthony is finalizing a deal to re-sign with the Portland Trail Blazers, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 21, 2020

