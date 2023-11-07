Jaime Jaquez Jr. highlights 17 year chasm between him and LeBron James ahead of first matchup

LeBron James has touched the lives of multiple generations of players in his NBA career. From starting his career as an 18-year-old, LeBron has now played 21 seasons together. There are players in the league who were not even born when James started playing.

Miami Heat rookie Jaime Jaquez Jr. was just two years old when LeBron started his career. As the Heat are ready to face the Los Angeles Lakers at the Kaseya Center on Tuesday, Jaime told Clutch Points that it is a great honor to play against LeBron.

“I mean, I think if you're a fan of basketball, it's got to be on your bucket list to play against LeBron [James]. You know, one of the greatest players ever, all time leading scorer, the list goes on,” Jaquez said. “So, just to be able to play against him, especially at this time in his career, it's an honor, it really is. He's been in the league almost as long as I've been alive. So it's just crazy to even think that I'm able to play against him at this point.”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Jaime has been getting limited minutes on the court but he utilized his minutes judiciously. The Miami Heat rookie has shown that he can be effective on both sides of the floor.

So far, he has been averaging 5.3 points and three rebounds in 18.1 minutes per game. There is a chance that he might be given the task of defending the King.

Kevin Love showers praise on former teammate LeBron James

At 38 years of age, LeBron James playing at an unprecedented high level is not even a debate. The four-time NBA champion has set a standard for greatness and perhaps most would fall short of it.

Kevin Love, the Miami Heat player and the former championship teammate of LeBron, showered praise for the king ahead of their game on Tuesday. Giving props to his former teammate, Love said that James was defying logic and gravity.

“Just to see what he’s doing, in overtime, taking over that game, the lob he got from (Austin) Reaves,” Love said. “Even when he had the shoe off, put it on, ran the length of the floor, got the dunk, there’s just some things that defy physics, defy logic, and he’s one of those guys.”

LeBron and the Lakers are 3-3 in their six games so far. They would be looking for their fourth win against the Heat, who have a 2-4 record so far. It would be interesting to see if LeBron brings out one of his legendary performances in South Beach against his former team.