Is LeBron James injured? Looking at LA Lakers superstar's status ahead of game vs Miami Heat

LeBron James is not on the injury report for Monday, Nov. 6, as the LA Lakers travel to South Beach to take on the Miami Heat. The Lakers are coming off a loss to the Orlando Magic, while the Heat are coming off a win over the Washington Wizards.

James is not listed on the report and should be ready to go. He is primed for a big night as he will have some extra motivation to show out for his old team. James loves Miami and often visits the city in the offseason and during breaks in the year.

The Lakers will need a big game from their star player, as their depth has taken a huge hit early in the season.

LA will be without guard Gabe Vincent, who is out with a knee injury. Rookie Jalen Hood-Schifino is still injured with a patella problem. The frontcourt of LA is also banged up. Jaxson Hayes is listed as questionable and could miss the game with an ankle sprain. Rui Hachimura is unavailable as he remains in concussion protocol following his facial injury. Jarred Vanderbilt is still out with a foot injury.

The Miami Heat, meanwhile, will be without Caleb Martin, who is still out with a left knee injury. Nikola Jovic is listed as questionable, while Duncan Robinson and Jimmy Butler are likely to play with probable designations.

LeBron James health status early in the season

LeBron James was supposed to play with a minute restriction, which seems to have been thrown out the window. The NBA living legend is playing more than the team would have wanted.

James is averaging 35.7 minutes per game this season. He is logging heavy minutes after the Lakers have struggled to stay healthy. Despite his age, James remains one of the key cogs in the Lakers machine.

He is averaging 24.5 points per game and is also filling that stat sheet as usual. James is dishing out 6.3 assists and 9.2 rebounds per game.

How to watch LeBron James and LA Lakers vs. Miami Heat

LeBron James and the Lakers will take on Miami from Florida. It is the second game of a four-game road trip for LA.

The game will air on NBA TV nationally and will tip off at 7:30 p.m. ET. It can also be watched and streamed on NBA League Pass.