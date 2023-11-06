LeBron James reveals reason for forming Big 3 with Dwyane Wade & Chris Bosh on Miami Heat: "I couldn’t do it in Cleveland"

LeBron James decided to join the Miami Heat after playing seven seasons with the Cleveland Cavaliers. On July 8, 2010, LeBron went to South Beach in the hope of winning the championship. Ahead of the Los Angeles Lakers game against his former team, the Heat, LeBron told the Miami Herald that he joined Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh in Miami because he couldn’t win the championship in Cleveland.

Despite everything, James wanted his career to move according to his will. The four-time NBA champion added that he was young despite seven years in the league, but all he wanted to do was win a championship.

“I think I just grew," James said. "I mean, I was 25 years old when I came here. I was still a kid. Even though I was seven years in, I was still a kid. I came here for one reason and for one reason only, to win championships. That was my only goal. That’s the only reason that I teamed up with D-Wade and Bosh. Because I felt like I couldn’t do it in Cleveland.”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

The trio of James, Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh became a formidable force with the Miami Heat. LeBron James played four seasons for the Miami Heat, winning two championships between 2010 and 2014. He was also named MVP of both NBA Finals victories. After becoming a free agent in 2014, he returned to Cleveland.

LeBron James gives his honest opinion about Miami Heat's influence on his longevity

At age 38, LeBron James is the oldest player in the league. He is already in his 21st season and nearing retirement. Despite his old age, the King is averaging 24.5 points, 9.2 rebounds, and 6.3 assists per game.

When asked about the influence of the Miami Heat on his longevity and playing at a high level at age 38, the Lakers star said that his longevity is because of his discipline. LeBron said that he has been taking care of his body since he was very young.

“I didn’t need to learn that here. I didn’t learn anything about that,” James said. “I’ve always taken care of my body. I’ve been stretching and icing and taking care of my body since I was an eighth grader. I think I would still be playing at this level no matter if I would have come here or not.”

LeBron James has only a few years left in his career, and yet he is playing at an unprecedented level. He has expressed his desire to play with his eldest son, Bronny James who currently plays for USC.