Watch: Bronny James blanked out before naming LeBron James as his favorite player of all time

In a hilarious video posted on the USC Men's Basketball social media channels, LeBron James' son Bronny James hesitated for a couple of seconds when asked who his favorite basketball player of all time was. For a moment, it appeared as if the young James wasn't going to pick his father. However, he picked LeBron James, cleverly avoiding what would've turned out to be an explosive online story.

Bronny James was a 2023 graduate from Sierra Canyon High where he averaged 13.8 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.7 assists in his final year. According to ESPN.com, James was the No. 19 recruit in the 2023 class. He was also named a 2023 McDonald’s All-American after netting 15 points to go with four assists in the McDonald’s All-American game.

Bronny James played a pivotal role in Team USA's 90-84 win against Team World at the 2023 Nike Hoop Summit. He grabbed a crucial late rebound and sunk two free throws in the clutch moments of the game. James wrapped up the game with 11 points, four boards and an assist in the game.

LeBron James provided an update on Bronny James' cardiac arrest and future plans

Bronny James suffered a cardiac arrest during USC's workout in July. During the Los Angeles Lakers media day, his father LeBron James said Bronny fully intends to play for USC this season after undergoing successful surgery.

Bronny James was hospitalized for three days following the incident. In a statement, his family said the cardiac arrest was likely caused by a treatable congenital heart defect.

LeBron expounded on the matter: "Bronny is doing extremely well. He has begun his rehab process to get back on the floor this season with his teammates at USC. The successful surgery that he had, he's on the up and up. It's definitely a whirlwind and a lot of emotions for our family this summer, but the best thing we have is each other."

Bronny James is a five-star recruit in the 2023 class and is expected to be a first-round pick in the 2024 NBA Draft. With other top recruits in the team, USC is set to feature in the NCAA tournament.