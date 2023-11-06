Is Jimmy Butler playing tonight vs LA Lakers? Latest injury update on Miami Heat star (November 6)

Jimmy Butler's Miami Heat will play against their 2020 NBA Finals opponents, the LA Lakers, at home on Monday (Nov 6). Butler and the Heat have gotten off to a rocky start. They are 11th in the Eastern Conference with a 2-4 record through six games.

Butler has made five appearances. He has seemingly struggled to get going because of a right knee tendinitis issue. Butler has averaged 17.2 points, 7.2 rebounds and 3.2 assists, shooting an underwhelming 40.3%. He is listed as 'probable' for Monday's contest against the Lakers.

Fans are wondering whether the All-Star forward will take to court against LeBron James and Co. With the Heat getting a two-day rest before this game, Butler will likely take to the floor.

He looked good in their NBA In-Season tournament opener against the Washington Wizards on Friday (Nov 3), tallying 20 points and seven rebounds on 63.6% shooting. For those not aware, a 'probable' status is used for players very likely to play.

Jimmy Butler was probably before the Heat's game against the Wizards, too.

Jimmy Butler and Miami Heat will face stern test against LeBron James' LA Lakers

The Miami Heat enter Monday's contest with a 2-4 record. They need to string some wins over the next few games to avoid a steep drop in their winning percentage. These early season wins can be crucial late in the year when the margins come down to a single win, detrimental to the final standings.

The Heat would preferably want to avoid the play-in tournament again and seal a direct birth to the playoffs. One way to register crucial wins would be to have their stars available for home games against rival contenders like the LA Lakers, who are 3-3 this season.

Akin to the Heat, the Lakers have relied majorly on their gritty play to grind out their three wins thus far. It's expected to be a physical and intense game. With stakes these high, the Heat are certainly going to need Jimmy Butler on the floor.

His two-way play will benefit the Heat, especially in making things difficult for LeBron James, who has not shown many signs of slowing down in year 21. It's also the night's marquee game as the only nationally televised contest.

It will offer Jimmy Butler and the Heat a shot at shutting their critics down after a shaky start to the season. Miami's turbulent offseason has come under scrutiny following an underwhelming start, so a win against a quality team like the Lakers could give them decent momentum.