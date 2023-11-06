"Missing my queen": LeBron James can't help but think of wife Savannah James amid Lakers' East Coast road trip

The Los Angeles Lakers after a 3-3 start will now go on a three-game road trip and LeBron James is under pressure to keep the team afloat above a .500 record. While eagerly waiting for the chance to battle the Miami Heat on November 6, the four-time NBA champion posted a sweet message to his wife on Instagram.

Aside from the Miami Heat, the Los Angeles Lakers will be taking on the Houston Rockets and Phoenix Suns from November 6 to 10. This means James will be away from his family and is already feeling separation anxiety from his wife, Savannah.

While watching the NFL matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Miami Dolphins, LeBron posted a sweet Instagram story about missing his wife while eating his meal.

"Just missing my (queen emoji)," posted James.

LeBron James already misses his wife in the middle of a four-game road trip

LeBron James has been known as an avid NFL fan and even considered playing for the league. Known to have supported the Miami Dolphins and Tyreek Hill, the team lost a home game against the Kansas City Chiefs, 14-21.

Patrick Mahomes led the Cheifs with 185 yards and two touchdowns while his team improved to a 7-2 record. WR Tyreek Hill had 8 receives and was able to run 62 yards in the loss.

LeBron James compares the LA Lakers to the Pittsburgh Steelers

After the blowout loss against the young Orlando Magic, LeBron James compares his team to the early season struggles of the NFL's Pittsburgh Steelers. The Lakers' offensive struggles are likened to the Steelers' challenges in outscoring opponents, despite both teams earning victories from it.

"We're like the Pittsburgh Steelers right now," James said. "The Pittsburgh Steelers right now have not out-gained or out-scored any of their opponents in this season right now and yet they've got a winning record."

The Steelers after Week 10 of the 2023-24 NFL season, own a record of 5-3. After a humiliating loss against the Jacksonville Jaguars, the team managed to bounce back with a four-point victory over the Tennessee Titans.

Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Lakers now have a 3-3 record and scored wins over the Phoenix Suns, LA Clippers, and Orlando Magic in their first encounter.

The Lakers will be facing their 2020 NBA Finals foe, the Miami Heat, next and will complete the rest of the road trip against the Houston Rockets and Phoenix Suns. In the other league, the Pittsburgh Steelers are to take on the Green Bay Packers after their bye week.