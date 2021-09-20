What is LeBron James' favorite football team in the NFL?

It is a well-known fact that LA Lakers superstar forward LeBron James is an ardent follower of the NFL and often posts photos of himself watching football games on his social media accounts.

In fact, James was a coveted football prospect when he was in high school, and various pundits believe that the 4-time NBA championship winner could have been a brilliant football player thanks to his presence of mind and physical tools.

Fans will be curious to know which NFL team LeBron James roots for, and we will answer that question in this article.

Which NFL team does LeBron James root for?

2021 Basketball Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony

LeBron James is a fan of his hometown team, the Cleveland Browns. Although James has claimed to be a fan of the Dallas Cowboys in the past, the 4-time NBA Finals MVP came out and clarified that he is a supporter of the Browns before the start of the 2020-21 NFL season.

James actively watches the Cleveland Browns play every game week, and was in a jubilant mood when the team made the playoffs last year after a long drought. LeBron James completed two stints with the Browns NBA counterpart, the Cleveland Cavaliers.

LeBron James is an avid consumer of various American sports, but the NFL ranks high on the list. Apart from the Cleveland Browns, he is a fan of another football team, the Ohio Buckeyes. However, unlike the Browns, who play in the NFL, the Buckeyes are a college side.

Coming to the NBA, LeBron James and his team, the LA Lakers, will be looking to mount a serious title challenge in the upcoming season. The Lakers were one of the busiest teams in the offseason, landing superstar point guard Russell Westbrook in a trade from the Washington Wizards.

They also made a plethora of veteran signings at a minimum deal, with LeBron James' close friend Carmelo Anthony and former Laker Trevor Ariza being some of the notable names.

LeBron James is gunning for his 5th NBA championship which will tie him with all-time Lakers great Kobe Bryant. James is often negatively compared with Michael Jordan due to his inferior trophy count, but a fifth championship next season could tilt the argument in his favor.

The LA Lakers certainly have the personnel to pull it off, and it will be intriguing to see if LeBron James can lead them to another one.

Edited by S Chowdhury