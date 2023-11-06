Watch: A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith recreate iconic LeBron James-Dwayne Wade photo

One of the best images of LeBron James and Dwyane Wade playing together was captured back on Dec. 6, 2010 in Milwaukee. It was the iconic Wade alley-oop pass to James, who hammered it down for the Miami Heat. The Philadelphia Eagles' A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith recreated the photo as a touchdown celebration against rivals Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.

With the Eagles up 21-17 late in the third quarter, Jalen Hurts found Brown who rushed for a four-yard touchdown to increase their lead. Brown celebrated scoring with fellow wide receiver Smith in the end zone.

Here's the video of the touchdown:

Smith then got the ball and moved toward the field goal post. He threw it backwards to Brown who tried to dunk the ball over the crossbar. It fell short, but the two still recreated one of the most iconic alley-oop photos in NBA history.

Here's the video of the celebration:

LeBron James and Dwyane Wade will be proud, especially "The King" since the Philadelphia Eagles ended up beating the Dallas Cowboys 28-23 at home. James might not be an Eagles fan, but he also stopped being a Cowboys supporter a few years ago.

The LA Lakers superstar was a huge Cowboys fan growing up in Ohio. He stopped supporting the franchise because of how they handled the kneeling controversy in 2017. This is what James said in an Instagram Live with Maverick Carter last year:

"I had to sit put on the Cowboys man. It just a lot of things that were going on when guys were kneeling, guys with freedom of speech who wanted to do it in a peaceful manner and a lot of people in the front office, who ran the organization were like, 'If you do that around here you won't play for this franchise again.' I just didn't think that was appropriate."

Which NFL team does LeBron James support now?

LeBron James during an NFL game.

LeBron James moved to Los Angeles in 2018 and could have started supporting the LA Rams or the LA Chargers. However, James went back to his roots after ditching the Dallas Cowboys and started cheering for the Cleveland Browns.

"I'm all-in on the Browns. We had one shining moment!" James said on Instagram Live.

The Browns have not had a lot of success since James started to support them, but they're not as bad as they used to be. They are hovering at a .500 record with one playoff appearance in 2020 when they reached the AFC Divisional Round and lost to the Kansas City Chiefs.

