Johnny Depp and Hollywood Vampires UK Tour: Tickets, presale, where to buy, dates and more

Johnny Depp, along with his rock supergroup Hollywood Vampires, has announced a UK tour for 2023.

Hollywood Vampires, which comprises of Johnny Depp, Alice Cooper, Joe Perry, and Tommy Henriksen, will perform in Europe and the UK next year. The European leg of their tour will kick off on June 20, 2023 at the Rudolf Weber Arena in Germany and will go on until June 30 in Mainz, Germany.

Starting July 5, Hollywood Vampires will head to the UK, where they will perform in Scarborough and conclude their tour in Glasgow, UK.

Speaking in a press statement, member Alice Cooper said:

“Well, it’s already been three years since the Vampires have toured because of Covid. Also, Johnny has his movies, Joe’s in Aerosmith and I’m in Alice Cooper, so we have to look at that whole thing and see when we can all get a month or two off where we can go out and tour.”

He further added, noting:

“I don’t necessarily do any theatrics at all, I’m just the lead singer, in a band, and the band just happens to be one of the best bands around! It’ll be great to see Johnny and Joe and Buck and Chris and all the guys. We’ll be rocking these places, especially the UK, I can’t wait to get to the UK! Lock your doors, put garlic all around, because the Vampires are coming!”

Johnny Depp is currently on tour with Jeff Beck for his Live In Concert tour. The duo will perform throughout November at various venues in the US.

Johnny Depp and Hollywood Vampires 2023 Europe and UK tour dates and tickets

JUNE 2023

June 20 – Rudolf Weber-Arena, Oberhausen, Germany

June 21 – Rockhal, Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg

June 24 – Olympiahalle, Munich, Germany

June 27 – Stadtpark, Hamburg, Germany

June 28 – Citadel Music Festival, Berlin, Germany

June 30 – Summer in the City, Mainz, Germany

JULY 2023

July 5 – Scarborough Open Air Theater, Scarborough, UK

July 7 – Swansea Arena, Swansea, UK

July 8 – AO Arena, Manchester, UK

July 9 – The O2, London, UK

July 11 – Utilita Arena Birmingham, Birmingham, UK

July 12 – OVO Hydro, Glasglow, UK

The pre-sale for Glasgow, Manchester and London will begin on October 26 at 10:00 am on the official website of Hollywood Vampires or aegpresents.co.uk. The general sale for these venues will begin on October 28 at 10:00 am BST and can be purchased from the same site.

Tickets for the European shows, which were announced in June this year, are also available via the band’s website. The tickets are priced from €57.30 and go up to €91.75. For UK shows, the tickets are priced from a little over £50.

More about the Hollywood Vampires band

Hollywood Vampires is an American rock band, formed in 2012 by Alice Cooper, Johnny Depp and Joe Perry. The band derived its name from a drinking club formed by Cooper in 1970s. The group has featured some big names in their music, including John Lennon and Ringo Starr of The Beatles, Harry Nilsson, Keith Moon of The Who, and Micky Dolenz of The Monkees.

Hollywood Vampires began their live performances on September 15 at the Roxy Theater in West Hollywood, Los Angeles. The three lead members of the band were then supported by bassist Duff McKagan, drummer Matt Sorum, Bruce Witkin on keyboards plus additional guitar and rhythm guitarist Tommy Henriksen.

Poll : 0 votes