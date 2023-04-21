Jonathan Majors and 3 others who won't attend the Met Gala 2023

The Met Gala, formally known as the Costume Institute Benefit, is an annual fundraiser event hosted by the long-time editor of Vogue, Anna Wintour. The event supports the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute. It has become an opportunity for fashion enthusiasts to enjoy the looks that celebrities and their designers choose in accordance with the designated theme.

The event is one of the most exclusive gatherings of the year, where around 600 artists and celebrities walk the carpet to spread awareness and raise funds for the Costume Institute. The event invites all the heart-throbbing fashion luminaries including names such as Kim Kardashian, Blake Lively, and more.

The Met Gala is invitation-only. Approximately 600 people make it onto Anna Wintour's final guest list, which is a who's who of names in fashion, film, tech, and politics. It is alleged that several names have also been banned by Anna Wintour permanently.

The event is held on the first Monday of May annually, with the exception of 2021, when it was delayed because of COVID. As Met Gala 2023 approaches, fans are expecting to see their favorite stars light up the red carpet.

4 major celebrities who won't be seen during Met Gala 2023

1) Jonathan Majors

The Met Gala 2023 guest list is still tightly under wraps but some stars like Jonathan Majors will not be seen at the event. Majors and the fashion label Valentino have mutually agreed that the actor won't be attending the event as he is facing allegations of domestic violence.

Majors was arrested in late March for multiple counts of assault and harassment after facing an accusation of choking his girlfriend.

2) Donald Trump

Being a celebrity or influential figure isn't enough to get you an invite to the Met Gala, in fact, a few celebrities have been rumored to be banned due to their disparaging comments about the event. Topping this list is Donald Trump.

During an interview with James Corden for The Late Late Show with James Corden during the Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts session, Wintour publicly admitted to banning Donald Trump. Corden asked the question,

"Who would you never invite back to the Met Gala?"

As a response, she answered with the former US president's name.

3) Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato candidly chatted about her experience at the Met Gala during an interview with Billboard in 2018:

“I had a terrible experience. This one celebrity was a complete b**ch and was miserable to be around. It was very cliquey. I remember being so uncomfortable that I wanted to drink.”

She further passed lewd remarks and compared her time at the event to that of a beggar's problem. While her ban isn't official, she has since then never appeared on the red carpet.

4) Lili Reinhart

While not confirmed, the Riverdale actress Lili Reinhart recently revealed that she thinks she could be banned from the prominent event. During the most recent one in 2022, Lili openly talked about Kim Kardashian and her infamous Marilyn Monroe outfit. She talked about the extreme diet followed by Kim to lose 17 kgs weight to fit into a dress:

“To openly admit to starving yourself for the sake of the Met Gala. When you know very well that millions of young men and women are looking up to you and listening to your every word. The ignorance is other-worldly disgusting.”

She further addressed the issue multiple times in other interviews starting with W Magazine:

"After going again this year, I don’t think I’ll be invited back. I said a certain something about a certain person in a certain dress.”

A few more celebrities have stated that they didn't enjoy their time at the event. The list includes Amy Schumer, Gwyneth Paltrow, Zayn Malik, Tina Fey, and more.

