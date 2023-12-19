Jordan Stadium 90 “Denim Swoosh” shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored

Following the teaser of the “Denim Swoosh” colorway of the Air Jordan 1 Low model in the past few weeks, Jordan Brand is planning to expand this makeup to the Jordan Stadium 90 model.

The Jordan Stadium 90 “Denim Swoosh” sneakers are anticipated to enter the shoe market in the coming weeks of 2024, as per preliminary reports from House of Heat. Note that the official launch date has not been disclosed by Jordan Brand so far.

These sneakers are expected to be offered via the online as well as offline locations of Nike, alongside its affiliated sellers. Reportedly, they will be marked with a fixed price tag of $140 per pair.

Jordan Stadium 90 “Denim Swoosh” shoes are complimented with rustic orange hues all over

Here's another look at the upcoming sneakers (Image via Nike)

The unchanging appeal of denim is something that Jordan Brand has unquestionably embraced for the year 2024.

Denim-adorned shoes have emerged as a popular trend, with a number of noteworthy launches including the conventional fabric. These releases include a number of Air Jordan 1 Low and an Air Jordan 1 High.

A new addition to the denim-inspired footwear boom is the brand-new Jordan Stadium 90 "Denim Swoosh," which brings a new and exciting spin to the denim-inspired sneaker trend.

As was the case with previous models in the low-top category, the Jordan Stadium 90 "Denim Swoosh" continues to feature denim weave as its primary material. A spotless sail top serves as the focal point of the sneaker's layout, which generates an inviting and adaptable canvas on which the denim embellishments can exhibit their full potential.

There is a noticeable presence of blue grays and rustic oranges, which effectively contribute to an improvement in the design as a whole. In order to provide a well-balanced contrast to the sail background, the blue-gray tones assume the spotlight and are featured on the nylon tongue flaps, lace fasteners, toe box, and heel finish.

In the meantime, the shades of russet carry out a supplementary role, decorating the liners as well as the upper eyestay in a stunning manner. These hues, which were chosen with great care, come together to form a visually pleasing piece that enhances the beauty of the shoe.

In accordance with what the name says, the denim weave Swoosh that is adorning the midfoot area is the most prominent feature of the creation. This design is a perfect example of the classic denim appearance, thanks to the worn blue treatment of the textile Swoosh, which adds dimension and charm to the silhouette.

A sense of legacy is infused into the footwear through the design approach that pays tribute to the everlasting allure of denim.

Take a closer look at the heels and tongue areas (Image via Nike)

The sail and gum sole component, which not only acts as a traditional and simple base for the entire design but also delivers a nostalgic tribute to sneaker history, is the perfect way to finish off the visual expedition.

The description of the Jordan Stadium 90 sneaker design on Nike’s site reads,

“Evolve your game. The Stadium 90 takes elements from the greats and forges them into something entirely unique. Combining iconic design elements from the AJ1 and AJ5, this is a new classic with an emphasis on comfort, durability, and stability.”

Be on the lookout for the upcoming Jordan Stadium 90 “Denim Swoosh” colorway that will be accessible in the coming weeks of 2024. Those absolutely interested in copping these chic sneakers are advised to stay in touch with Nike’s online site for timely alerts on their launch.