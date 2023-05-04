"Jordan and Tori are ridiculous": Fans slam The Challenge exes for their strategies in episode 10

The Challenge, which is currently airing its World Championship series on Paramount+, features the show’s champions from multiple countries as they attempt to become the ultimate winner of the series. The show puts legends and MVPs in the same game as they compete in teams.

Two of the legends that have been featured in the show are people whose ups and downs have also been showcased throughout their time on the franchise.

Tori and Jordan, who met on the show, were previously engaged despite being at odds, but have always been there for each other. Even during The Challenge: World Championship, the exes have often been on the same page in terms of their strategies. However, fans have had enough as Jordan keeps putting Kaz on the line to be able to keep his ex-fiance safe.

Fans took to social media to comment about the situation and slammed the two, stating that they’re ridiculous while also praising Kaz for standing up for herself.

Fans react to Jordan wanting to protect Tori in The Challenge World Championship

The Paramount+ series, that has put The Challenge legends and MVPs in the same competition as they get ready to compete to become the ultimate champions, recently saw a disagreement between Kaz and Jordan.

While the two are on the same page, Jordan’s desire to save Tori the trouble of having to put someone in elimination did not sit well with his teammate and fans. During the conversation, Theo, who was also present, added that Jordan was “condescending” towards Kaz but that he didn’t want to step in because the legend wasn’t in a mood to listen to anyone else’s point of view.

Fans took to Twitter to slam the cast member for his behavior towards Kaz and for his and his ex-fiance’s general strategies during the segment. They added that they were tired of seeing Tori and Jordan never saying each other's names and making their partners throw in their friends and added that their “failed relationship is not a safety net” that they can use to maneuver the game.

They further added that while Jordan’s been trying to get Kaz to risk going home and volunteer for the elimination challenge, Tori’s been doing the same with her partner, Danny. They added that the former The Challenge couple needs to get back together, get married, and have kids so they can stay off the show.

dianca 🪐🩷🩵 @diancuh No because I’m tired of seeing Tori and Jordan never saying each others names and making their partners throw in their friends like ur failed relationship is not a safety net to control the game #TheChallengeWorldChampionship No because I’m tired of seeing Tori and Jordan never saying each others names and making their partners throw in their friends like ur failed relationship is not a safety net to control the game #TheChallengeWorldChampionship https://t.co/TtFPtStjDz

ʀօֆɛʏ🔮 @ih3artkarma Tori really tryna convince Danny to risk going home by volunteering to go into elimination? This is who ya want as “the face” of the challenge?! Then you have Jordan doing the same thing with Kaz🫠 #TheChallengeWorldChampionship Tori really tryna convince Danny to risk going home by volunteering to go into elimination? This is who ya want as “the face” of the challenge?! Then you have Jordan doing the same thing with Kaz🫠#TheChallengeWorldChampionship https://t.co/WTOqsX5Nv7

Fans react to Tori and Jordan's gameplay (Image via Twitter/@Reed_MySh*t)

told ya so. @pussyparody Jordan proved why him & Tori are perfect for each other lol, they both have a huge ego with a lack of common sense, and they both are extremely selfish but try to disguise it as being fake heroic. #TheChallengeWorldChamp ionship #TheChallengeWorldChamp Jordan proved why him & Tori are perfect for each other lol, they both have a huge ego with a lack of common sense, and they both are extremely selfish but try to disguise it as being fake heroic. #TheChallengeWorldChampionship #TheChallengeWorldChamp

Pope @c_Pope Jordan and Tori belong together, so nobody else is affected by their drama. I feel so bad for anybody that partners with them when they’re on a high OR low #TheChallengeWorldChampionship Jordan and Tori belong together, so nobody else is affected by their drama. I feel so bad for anybody that partners with them when they’re on a high OR low #TheChallengeWorldChampionship

Fans further added that Jordan and Tori are perfect for each other as they both have “a huge ego with a lack of common sense” and called the World Championship contestants selfish who disguise it by being “fake heroic.”

Netizens further added that they feel bad for anyone who has to partner with them and that they wish that Kaz and Danny weren’t the victims in the legends’ gameplay.

Danny opens up about Tori’s behavior on the show

Danny D McCray @dannydmac44

#TheChallengeWorldChampionship The lengths my partner will go through to save her friends and undermine our partnership is crazy…..the number of times I’ve asked myself if she really wants to win the game or if she wants her friends to win is insane…. The lengths my partner will go through to save her friends and undermine our partnership is crazy…..the number of times I’ve asked myself if she really wants to win the game or if she wants her friends to win is insane….#TheChallengeWorldChampionship

After Wednesday’s episode of The Challenge World Championship, Danny took to Twitter to chime in about Tori’s behavior while on the show. He said that he has asked himself multiple times if his partner really wants to win the game or whether she wants her friends to win.

He further aded that the lengths to which she will go to save her friends and undermine their partnership on the show is “crazy.”

Tune in on Wednesday, May 10, at 3:01 am ET to watch the upcoming episode of The Challenge: World Championship on Paramount+.

