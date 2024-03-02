Journey Freedom Tour UK: Where to buy tickets, dates, venues, & all you need to know

Journey Freedom Tour UK is scheduled to be held from October 30, 2024, to November 17, 2024, in venues across the UK and Scotland and shows in Ireland and Northern Ireland. The tour is part of the wider world tour by the band.
The upcoming UK tour edition will feature performances in cities such as Glasgow, Dublin, London, Cardiff, and so on. The band announced said tour on their official website, which was later amplified by their supporting band Cheap Tricks on their official Twitter page on February 27, 2024:
Tickets for the tour are currently available for purchase on Journey's official website or via reputed ticket vendors such as Ticketmaster, AXS, or Seetickets. Tickets are priced at an average of £97 per person, depending upon the seating choice and venue.
Journey Freedom Tour UK dates and venues
Journey released their latest studio album, Freedom, on July 8, 2022, via BMG Records. The album peaked at number 88 on the Billboard 200 album chart and at number 7 on the German album chart.
Journey embarked on back-to-back tours to support the said album in 2022 and 2023, and this year is no different, with the band currently embarking on a massive North America tour, which will be followed by the newly announced UK and Ireland tour.
The full list of dates and venues for the Journey Freedom Tour UK is given below:
- October 30, 2024 – Cardiff, UK, at Utilita Arena Cardiff
- October 31, 2024 – Nottingham, UK, at Motorpoint Arena
- November 2, 2024 – Glasgow, Scotland, at Ovo Hydro
- November 4, 2024 – Belfast, Ireland, at SSE Arena Belfast
- November 5, 2024 – Dublin, Ireland, at 3Arena
- November 8, 2024 – Manchester, UK, at Ao Arena
- November 9, 2024 – Leeds, UK, at First Direct Arena
- November 11, 2024 – Liverpool, UK, at M&S Bank Arena
- November 13, 2024 – Birmingham, UK, at Utilita Arena Birmingham
- November 16, 2024 – Newcastle, UK, at Utilita Arena
- November 17, 2024 – London, UK, at O2 Arena
The dates and venues for the Journey North America 2024 tour is also given below:
- March 4, 2024 – Winnipeg, Manitoba, at Canada Life Centre
- March 7, 2024 – Calgary, Alberta, at Scotiabank Saddledome
- March 9, 2024 – Edmonton, Alberta, at Rogers Place
- March 10, 2024 – Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, at SaskTel Centre
- March 13, 2024 – Billings, Montana, at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark
- March 15, 2024 – West Valley City, Utah, at Maverik Center
- March 16, 2024 – Las Vegas, Nevada, at Michelob ULTRA Arena
- March 21, 2024 – Las Cruces, New Mexico, at Pan American Center
- March 22, 2024 – Lubbock, Texas, at United Supermarkets Arena
- April 15, 2024 – Omaha, Nebraska, at CHI Health Center
- April 16, 2024 – Peoria, Illinois, at Peoria Civic Center Arena
- April 19, 2024 – Fort Wayne, Indiana, at Memorial Coliseum
- April 20, 2024 – Charleston, West Virginia, at Charleston Coliseum
- April 23, 2024 – North Charleston, South Carolina, at North Charleston Coliseum
- April 26, 2024 – Norfolk, Virginia, at Scope Arena
- April 27, 2024 – Wilkes Barre, Pennsylvania, at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza
- April 29, 2024 – Bridgeport, Connecticut, at Total Mortgage Arena
- July 6, 2024 – St Louis, Missouri, at Busch Stadium
- July 10, 2024 – Orlando, Florida, at Camping World Stadium
- July 13, 2024 – Atlanta, Georgia, at Truist Park
- July 15, 2024 – Chicago, Illinois, at Wrigley Field
- July 18, 2024 – Detroit, Michigan, at Comerica Park
- July 20, 2024 – Nashville, Tennessee, at Nissan Stadium
- July 23, 2024 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, at Citizens Bank Park
- July 25, 2024 – Hershey, Pennsylvania, at Hersheypark Stadium
- Jul. 27, 2024 – Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, at PNC Park
- July 30, 2024 - Cleveland, Ohio, at Progressive Field
- August 2, 2024 – Toronto, Ontario, at Rogers Centre
- August 5, 2024 – Boston, Massachusetts, at Fenway Park
- August 7, 2024 – Queens (New York City) New York, at Citi Field
- August 12, 2024 – Arlington, Texas, at Globe Life Field
- August 14, 2024 – Houston, Texas, at Minute Maid Park
- August 16, 2024 – San Antonio, Texas, at Alamodome
- August 19, 2024 – Minneapolis, Minnesota, at Target Field
- Aug. 23, 2024 – Phoenix, Arizona, at Chase Field
- August 25, 2024 – Los Angeles, California, at Sofi Stadium
- August 28, 2024 – San Francisco, California, at Oracle Park
- August 30, 2024 – San Diego, California, at Petco Park
- September 4, 2024 – Seattle, Washington, at State T-Mobile Park
- September 8, 2024 – Denver, Colorado, at Coors Field
Journey is being supported by Cheap Trick on the upcoming UK tour, as mentioned above. Cheap Trick was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2016.