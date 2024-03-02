Journey Freedom Tour UK: Where to buy tickets, dates, venues, & all you need to know

Journey Freedom Tour UK is scheduled to be held from October 30, 2024, to November 17, 2024, in venues across the UK and Scotland and shows in Ireland and Northern Ireland. The tour is part of the wider world tour by the band.

The upcoming UK tour edition will feature performances in cities such as Glasgow, Dublin, London, Cardiff, and so on. The band announced said tour on their official website, which was later amplified by their supporting band Cheap Tricks on their official Twitter page on February 27, 2024:

Tickets for the tour are currently available for purchase on Journey's official website or via reputed ticket vendors such as Ticketmaster, AXS, or Seetickets. Tickets are priced at an average of £97 per person, depending upon the seating choice and venue.

Journey Freedom Tour UK dates and venues

Journey released their latest studio album, Freedom, on July 8, 2022, via BMG Records. The album peaked at number 88 on the Billboard 200 album chart and at number 7 on the German album chart.

Journey embarked on back-to-back tours to support the said album in 2022 and 2023, and this year is no different, with the band currently embarking on a massive North America tour, which will be followed by the newly announced UK and Ireland tour.

The full list of dates and venues for the Journey Freedom Tour UK is given below:

October 30, 2024 – Cardiff, UK, at Utilita Arena Cardiff

October 31, 2024 – Nottingham, UK, at Motorpoint Arena

November 2, 2024 – Glasgow, Scotland, at Ovo Hydro

November 4, 2024 – Belfast, Ireland, at SSE Arena Belfast

November 5, 2024 – Dublin, Ireland, at 3Arena

November 8, 2024 – Manchester, UK, at Ao Arena

November 9, 2024 – Leeds, UK, at First Direct Arena

November 11, 2024 – Liverpool, UK, at M&S Bank Arena

November 13, 2024 – Birmingham, UK, at Utilita Arena Birmingham

November 16, 2024 – Newcastle, UK, at Utilita Arena

November 17, 2024 – London, UK, at O2 Arena

The dates and venues for the Journey North America 2024 tour is also given below:

March 4, 2024 – Winnipeg, Manitoba, at Canada Life Centre

March 7, 2024 – Calgary, Alberta, at Scotiabank Saddledome

March 9, 2024 – Edmonton, Alberta, at Rogers Place

March 10, 2024 – Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, at SaskTel Centre

March 13, 2024 – Billings, Montana, at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark

March 15, 2024 – West Valley City, Utah, at Maverik Center

March 16, 2024 – Las Vegas, Nevada, at Michelob ULTRA Arena

March 21, 2024 – Las Cruces, New Mexico, at Pan American Center

March 22, 2024 – Lubbock, Texas, at United Supermarkets Arena

April 15, 2024 – Omaha, Nebraska, at CHI Health Center

April 16, 2024 – Peoria, Illinois, at Peoria Civic Center Arena

April 19, 2024 – Fort Wayne, Indiana, at Memorial Coliseum

April 20, 2024 – Charleston, West Virginia, at Charleston Coliseum

April 23, 2024 – North Charleston, South Carolina, at North Charleston Coliseum

April 26, 2024 – Norfolk, Virginia, at Scope Arena

April 27, 2024 – Wilkes Barre, Pennsylvania, at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza

April 29, 2024 – Bridgeport, Connecticut, at Total Mortgage Arena

July 6, 2024 – St Louis, Missouri, at Busch Stadium

July 10, 2024 – Orlando, Florida, at Camping World Stadium

July 13, 2024 – Atlanta, Georgia, at Truist Park

July 15, 2024 – Chicago, Illinois, at Wrigley Field

July 18, 2024 – Detroit, Michigan, at Comerica Park

July 20, 2024 – Nashville, Tennessee, at Nissan Stadium

July 23, 2024 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, at Citizens Bank Park

July 25, 2024 – Hershey, Pennsylvania, at Hersheypark Stadium

Jul. 27, 2024 – Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, at PNC Park

July 30, 2024 - Cleveland, Ohio, at Progressive Field

August 2, 2024 – Toronto, Ontario, at Rogers Centre

August 5, 2024 – Boston, Massachusetts, at Fenway Park

August 7, 2024 – Queens (New York City) New York, at Citi Field

August 12, 2024 – Arlington, Texas, at Globe Life Field

August 14, 2024 – Houston, Texas, at Minute Maid Park

August 16, 2024 – San Antonio, Texas, at Alamodome

August 19, 2024 – Minneapolis, Minnesota, at Target Field

Aug. 23, 2024 – Phoenix, Arizona, at Chase Field

August 25, 2024 – Los Angeles, California, at Sofi Stadium

August 28, 2024 – San Francisco, California, at Oracle Park

August 30, 2024 – San Diego, California, at Petco Park

September 4, 2024 – Seattle, Washington, at State T-Mobile Park

September 8, 2024 – Denver, Colorado, at Coors Field

Journey is being supported by Cheap Trick on the upcoming UK tour, as mentioned above. Cheap Trick was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2016.