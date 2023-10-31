It has been reported that Lee Jun-ho aka Junho, member of the famous second-generation K-Pop band, 2PM, Kim Hye-Jun, and Kim Hyan-Gi are reportedly going to be a part of the lead cast for the upcoming Netflix original series Cashero. On October 31, 2023, Korean Standard Time (KST), a representative of JYP Entertainment verified this information.

Furthermore, Kim Hye-Jun's agency ANDMARQ shared a report suggesting that she would co-star with Junho in a new Netflix drama.

Based on the webtoon of the same name, the television series Cashero reveals a remarkable story about common people who can be seen as superheroes. These are regular people defending the life of the average person in their daily situations, not your standard masked crusaders or supernatural entities.

As an actor, Junho has already achieved some success. Most recently, he starred in the famous JTBC drama King the Land, which ended its run in August 2023. Having shown that he can embody a range of personas, fans are excited to see how Junho will bring this distinctive superhero to life.

The cast and plot of the popular webtoon-turned-drama "Cashero" which reportedly stars Junho, Kim Hae-Jun & Kim Hyan-Gi

Furthermore, Kim Hae-Jun is gearing up for her appearance in the Netflix original series Cashero, according to OSEN coverage on October 30, 2023. Kim Hye-Jun would reportedly play the girlfriend of Junho, in the webtoon-turned-drama who has a special aptitude for numbers. However, nothing clearly has been disclosed about the characters yet.

Kim Hye-Jun had a remarkable metamorphosis when she appeared in JTBC's 2021 series Gu-gyeong, in which she played high school serial murderer Kei. At the 58th Baeksang Arts Awards in 2022, she won the Best New Female Actor Award in the TV category.

Following that, she broadened her acting career by portraying a mysterious and intriguing character in Disney+'s Connect, which aired in 2022 as well. Additionally, the Disney+ original series Killers' Shopping Mall is slated for release in 2024 for which she is being acknowledged for using her distinctive acting to carve out a niche for herself.

Additionally, according to Star News' exclusive scoop on August 10, 2023, Kim Hyang-Gi was recently chosen to play one of the lead roles in the Netflix original series Cashero. She is known for her role in the K-drama Poong, The Joseon Psychiatrist 1 & 2, and Moment of Eighteen.

Junho has been offered the role of Kang Sang-Woong, the male protagonist for the webtoon-turned-drama series, Cashero. His persona would have a special power whereby his physical prowess increases in direct proportion to his available funds. After the success of King The Land on Netflix, Junho's career as an actor is on a new trajectory where the idol-turned-singer is sought after for various projects.

In the show, Kang Sang-Woong (Junho) has just been let go from his job. When he is at his lowest, he discovers an odd talent where the quantity of money in his pocket exactly correlates with his superpowers. It's not until his last salary arrives that he realizes that his superpower is limited to the money he will carry in his pocket.

Living with him is his sister, Kang Sang-An, a student who oversees the family's money and works a part-time job to supplement the family's income. The two are impoverished, and her brother's unemployment makes things worse for them. Nevertheless, they have a lovely connection and show each other care. SangAn is astute, industrious, and logical.

She limits the money they produce so that her brother may always have it in his pocket as a "hero fee" and ensures he never runs out of power.

Initially, Kang Sang-Woong takes advantage of his abilities to get employment. Then, in an attempt to cut costs on transportation, he begins to use it to jump on his way home. Over time, it became evident that he was gradually becoming the superhero he was always meant to be by utilizing it to save others from dangerous circumstances whenever possible.

Su-Oh is a webtoon character that we first meet eleven chapters into the series. When we first see her, she's a mysterious character who resembles a superhero, similar to Kang Sang-Woong. Her abilities, oddly enough, are dependent on her blood alcohol content, even though she is underage.

After a while, it's evident that Su-Oh, like Sang-Woong and Sang-An, is from a troubled home and struggles financially. Despite her reputation for being perpetually intoxicated or smelling strongly of alcohol, she is a lovely and compassionate person. She totally adores her little brother, whom she must take care of.

Su-Oh and Kang Sang-Woong cross paths while attempting to stop a truck from rolling off. After she faints, SangWoong brings her back to his house. Su-Oh and the Kang siblings start to spend an increasing amount of time together as a family over time.

However, it is yet not disclosed whether Junho has accepted the part of Kang Sang-Woong for the webtoon-turned-drama Cashero. On top of that, the role of Kim Hyan-Gi has not officially been announced either.