Kawaii Lighting on Shark Tank: Cost, where to buy and founders with creative backgrounds explored

Episode 22 of Shark Tank Season 13 saw life partners Chloe Loop and Lan Bui bring their product Kawai Lighting, which is fanciful lighting for people shooting videos. This week's episode is all set to air on Friday, May 6, 2022 at 8.00 pm ET on ABC.

Tonight's episode of Shark Tank will feature five sharks, namely, Mark Cuban, Robert Herjavec, Kevin O’Leary, Lori Greiner and Guest Shark Emma Grede. They will evaluate the entrepreneurs' product ideas and think of a potential investment in their businesses. However, it all depends on how the contestants pitch their ideas and how effective their product is.

Emma Grede, the CEO of fashion juggernaut Good American and founding partner of SKIMS, is all set to return to the show, which will see entrepreneurs from Los Angeles, North Hollywood, Boston and Dallas try to pitch their product and gain some investment.

What is Kawaii Lighting all about? Life partners make their debut on Shark Tank

Chloe Loop and Lan Bui founded Kawaii Lighting with a simple and straightforward question - why can’t tech be simple and cute? All of their efforts into creating good ring lights for video content creators on TikTok, YouTube, and more, started in their garage.

The duo have been partners since 2012 and are now new business partners by starting their company in 2020. Chloe has a background in dance and is a creative consultant, and Lan is a filmmaker with experience in licensed toy manufacturing.

Ring lights are not a new phenomenon. They are constantly being used by content creators to make their videos more appealing to the masses. With the number of creators on different social media platforms using their houses as filming sites, good lighting is always beneficial to reach more followers.

The couple's problem statement - The original gear used for lighting is often "bully and complicated to use," and with Kawaii Lighting, they are here to change that.

The Kawaii Lighting website bio reads:

"We make professional gear for content creators that is simple to use, super cute to look at, and fits any mood! Now you can look and feel your best in your selfies, TikTok’s, live videos, and even zoom calls with Kawaii Lighting."

Their ring lights come in four shapes - heart-shaped, cat-shaped, star-shaped and regular circular portable lights, with prices differing according to their sizes. The heart-shaped ones cost between $59-$379, star ring lights (20") at $379, cat-shaped ones have more sizes that cost between $99-349$, and the portable ones between $39-$79.

They also have Rose Gold Beauty Disk 30" at $29, Heart Shaped USB Microphone at $129 and Ring Light Travel Bag 20” at $119.

These lights have been featured on various television shows on Hulu and Comedy Central. Viewers can check out and buy their products via the brand's website, or check out the brand's social media handles for more information.

Apart from Kawai Lighting, other entrepreneurs include Mika Bertholdo with an all-size fitted hair accessory, Kun Yang and Mohammed Hassoun with an interesting beverage from a common desert plant, and Kaitlin Mogentalle with healthy treats using recycled vegetable waste.

Shark Tank alum, husband and wife Jacob and Michelle Sendowski from Media, Pennsylvania, will update their investor Mark Cuban about their company Dino Don, the largest and most accurate robotic dinosaurs and creatures for zoos, museums and attractions.

