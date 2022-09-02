"Your eyes are so dangerous": Kaz's caught in a love triangle between Diana and Corrina in Dated and Related 

Dated and Related just premiered and Kaz Bishop has already managed to be part of a love triangle.

That's right, Netflix's newest reality TV dating series has officially been released and there's no holding back. With "dangerous eyes" and "a jawline that could cut," Kaz managed to get the attention of Corrina and Diana.

While Diana is more reserved and quiet, Corrina doesn't shy away from making an effort to go and get what she wants. That is exactly what she does when she wins the first sibling challenge.

By the end of the episode, it was all left in Kaz's hands for him to decide.

Would the Dated and Related star still give him and Diana a chance? Or would he give into the chemistry he shared with Corrina and lean in for that first kiss?

Over the years we've seen what it's like to put single folk in a villa and we know what will happen, but sending their siblings along with them? Now, that's awkward and a whole different level of dating and that's exactly what Dated and Related is about. That's right, these siblings are helping each other find love.

Kaz's eyes get him caught in a love triangle between Diana and Corrina in Dated and Related

Kaz and Kieran are twins from the United Kingdom and were the second pair of siblings to enter the series but their wit, good looks and charm kept them on top. Among the two, Kaz was the sibling in demand and Corrina and Diana had their eyes on him from the start. What's more, Kaz had his eyes on them both too.

Corrina entered the villa with her elder brother Joey. Diana entered the villa with her twin sister Nina. Corrina and Kaz kept stealing glances at each other. During her confessional, Corrina shared:

"I have my eye on Kaz. His eyes are stunning. His jawline could cut me. He's tall like athletic, the whole package."

Just like Corrina, Diana too was swept away by Kaz's eyes, and the Dated and Related star didn't shy away from telling that to Kaz himself. Diana told the Bishop twin:

"Your eyes are so dangerous."

During her confessional, she added that he was hot and that it was a lot to take on. Kaz and Diana also expressed their interest in connecting with each other, but little did Kaz know that another romantic interest was coming his way the next day.

The next day, the singletons faced their first sibling challenge. The winner of the challenge got to take a sibling pair of their choice on a double date. To complete the challenge, the siblings had to answer questions about one another and the sibling duo with the highest score would win the challenge.

After acing the quiz, Joey and Corrina emerged as the winners. To become the best wingman for his sister, the siblings decided to take Kaz and Kieran on a double date. Diana was shocked and upset that the guy she liked had to go on a date with Corrina. She also started doubting whether Kaz could be trusted.

Kaz knew that Corrina had an eye for him, but since he had already expressed interest in Diana, he didn't know if it would be right to give it a chance with Corrina.

Ultimately, the Dated and Related star decided to go on a double date. During the date when he got some alone time with Corrina, the duo got talking and he realized they had good chemistry.

Although he wanted to, Kaz refrained and didn't make a move on Corrina. During his confessional, he shared that he wanted to give him and Diana a chance first. Back in the villa, Diana was getting upset by the minute wondering about Kaz and his date with Corrina and when the two returned, Diana stormed off in anger.

Later that night, Kaz decided to check up on Diana and see where they stand. He explained himself to Diana and shared that it wasn't like he had walked hand-in-hand with Corrina. The Dated and Related star told Kaz that he wasn't to be blamed, it was just her trust issues that made her feel that way.

Wanting to reassure Diana that he had eyes for her, Kaz shared his first kiss in the villa with Diana.

Dated and Related is now available to watch only on Netflix.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Madhur Dave