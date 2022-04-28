"Keep your opinions to yourself": Zoe Laverne responds to backlash received after getting her baby's ears pierced 

Zoe Laverne has been in the news ever since she announced her pregnancy. The 20-year-old has been criticized for several things in the past few months.

She recently had her baby's ear pierced, upsetting netizens yet again. Disapproving individuals blasted the influencer, accusing her of child abuse. That led Laverne to address the accusations on Instagram, where she asked people to,

"Keep your opinions to yourself."

Zoe Laverne pierced her daughter's ear at seven months

Laverne posted an Instagram story of her daughter Emersyn with earrings that had text over it saying:

"Ears pierced today."

While other users cannot see reactions or replies to someone's story, we assume the picture received some significant backlash from internet users. Laverne posted a few more stories addressing the criticism, saying that people were being "too sensitive."

Her story read:

"I don't understand how Dawson and I getting our daughter's ear pierced makes us child abusers. Please do not compare child abuse to getting your ears pierced. Piercing places wouldn't allow people to get children or babies pierced if it was abuse. You are allowed to get a baby's ears pierced at 2 months old."

She continued by saying that she got her ears pierced at six months. Additionally, her daughter will have the choice to close the piercings in the future. She wrote:

"I got mine pierced at 6 months old as well. A lot of you are making it too deep. If Emersyn decides in the future that she doesn't want them, then she can take them out and they'll close. It's just like getting a shot. She was smiling right after. Keep your nasty opinions to yourself. Please (people) are too sensitive."

She posted a second story to add:

"It's also better to do it as a baby! They don't touch their ears and they forget about it. So please just keep your opinions to yourself."

Screenshots of the stories were uploaded to the Instagram tabloid account Def Noodles. Followers of the page sided with Zoe Laverne in their comments. Some of the comments read:

@rosebruh said:

"Personally, I got my ears pierced when I was 1 month old, don’t see nothing wrong with this."

@yuhitsviyaa said:

"Bruh I got my ears pierced when I was young too it’s not such a big deal."

@queen_auset_heru said:

"That's a common practice. Wtf."

@theamethysthealer said:

"Everyone wants to have a reason to cancel someone."

@malak_attack said:

"I agree. But I’m not white and we get our ears pierced rly young. It’s normal."

Zoe Laverne was previously criticized for selling her child's pictures

The TikTok star was caught under fire for selling exclusive pictures of the newborn Emersyn. The photos were priced at $15 for fans. Internet users criticized the young mother heavily for her actions.

According to Zoe Laverne, her decision was made for the well-being of her child. She revealed that the plan was to have a standard delivery when her placenta burst, leading to an emergency c-section.

The complications meant an extended stay at the hospital, with their premature daughter staying in the neonatal intensive care unit for a longer time. The influencer sold pictures of her and her newborn to help with their hospital expenses. However, she later apologized to her fans and accepted that what she did was inexcusable.

Edited by Srijan Sen