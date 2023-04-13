KFC x Jamal Murray meal: Where to buy, price, items, and other details explored

KFC is collaborating with basketball player Jamal Murray to launch the new Jamal Murray Meal, which includes Kentucky Fried Chicken Nuggets, at participating stores. The Jamal Murray Meal includes 12 hand-breaded, 100% all-white meat chicken nuggets, an individual order of Secret Recipe Fries, a biscuit, and a medium Starry lemon-lime soda. The nuggets come with one of each of Jamal's preferred dipping sauces (Buffalo Ranch and Classic Ranch).

It is only available through the company's app and on its website. Prices may vary based on where customers are, however, the Jamal Murray Meal would cost $10.29, on average.

For a limited time only, the brand's Jamal Murray Meal featuring new KFC Nuggets is available at participating restaurants around the country.

The basketball player also took to social media to announce the collaboration, and fans were excited to try the Jamal Murray Meal.

KFC also reintroduced $5 Mac & Cheese Bowls made with new chicken nuggets

While fans of the brand are excited about the Jamal Murray Meal, the brand had more to offer its fans. They reintroduced their Mac & Cheese Bowls, which are created with KFC Nuggets, instead of popcorn chicken. The Nuggets are 100% all-white flesh chicken pieces hand-breaded with the brand's distinctive Original Recipe of 11 Herbs and Spices.

The new Mac & Cheese Bowls, combine the chain's new Chicken Nuggets with a creamy cheddar mac & cheese topped with a three-cheese blend.

However, that still isn't all. KFC is also bringing back its fiery, smoky Nashville Hot sauce for the $5 fiery Mac and Cheese Bowl for a limited time period.

The $5 Mac and Cheese Bowls will be available at participating stores nationwide for a limited time starting April 3, 2023. Prices and participation are subject to change.

A large KFC franchise will implement text message notifications across 28 states in the country

A significant KFC franchise is launching a text-message-based marketing campaign that will enable it to connect with customers in 28 states.

Customers can sign up to receive promotions and updates through a text message from KBP Brands, the owner of 847 brand outlets. Vibes Media's initiative, which KBP has been testing at 162 locations, is now being introduced to the rest of its network.

Tonya Mangels, KBP’s VP of Marketing and Activation gave a statement about the same. She said:

“We’re moving fast to expand our SMS and mobile wallet program with Vibes because of strong consumer engagement, impressive ROI and ability to be regionally relevant in a timely manner. The text-to-enroll program is low risk, easy for consumers to join and delivers immediate advantages.”

Customers must text 'DEALS' to 25899 to register. Digital coupons that can be stored in a virtual wallet and used in-store come in the shape of offers. Changes to the hours of operation or new menu items could also be mentioned in these alerts. The company also noted that the message frequency may also vary.

In brief about KFC

The fast food restaurant chain that is based in Louisville, Kentucky, began selling its Finger Lickin' Delicious Original Recipe fried chicken in 1952. Since then, the brand has only grown to have 3895 outlets in the US alone.

The brand's specialties include its Chicken Sandwich, Extra Crispy chicken, and Extra Crispy Tenders. They are also known for their bowls, Pot Pies, Secret Recipe Fries, biscuits, and homestyle sides, in addition to the top secret 11 herbs and spices.

The brand has approximately 26,000 restaurants in over 150 countries and territories worldwide.

