“King Kong climbed it much faster”: Jared Leto climbing the Empire State Building sparks hilarious reactions online

Jared Leto, the American actor and, musician, climbed the Empire State Building on November 9, 2023, to celebrate his band Thirty Seconds to Mars' Seasons 2024 World Tour.

The Suicide Squad star scaled a portion of the outside of the iconic New York City building which made him the first person to ever legally climb to the top of the historical skyscraper, as per the Today show. Fans have since reacted with funny memes to the viral video.

The antenna at the top of the tower has a height of 1,454 feet, and Jared specifically climbed up the narrow base underneath it, as per The Hollywood Reporter. According to the video footage recorded by the people circling the building in a helicopter, he was seen dangling on ropes, while wearing an orange jumpsuit.

Jared Leto climbs the Empire State Building to announce the Thirty Seconds to Mars Tour

Jared Leto, who won an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for his performance in the 2013 movie Dallas Buyers Club, was seen climbing the Empire State Building this Thursday.

He was there to announce his band Thirty Seconds to Mars's Seasons World Tour which is said to commence on March 15, 2024, in Latin America with festival performances at Lollapalooza Chile, Argentina, and Brazil, as per Billboard.

The climb will also help promote the band's September album titled It’s The End of the World But It’s a Beautiful Day. Jared Leto spoke to NBC after the limb, saying:

"I was more excited than nervous, to tell you the truth. But I have to be honest, it was very, very hard. It was a lot harder than I thought it would be. Just the endurance that it took, the stamina that it took, and it was very sharp."

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Jared Leto is an experienced rock climber who practices the exercise in his free time. During the climb, the actor reached up to 1,300 feet in the air while scaling across the historical landscape.

He climbed up from floors 86 to 104 on the east side of the building, until he reached the part of the skyscraper that lights up. From there, he ascended to the base of the tower's famous antenna, which marked the end of his climb.

Fans gave their opinion on the viral video of Leto climbing the skyscraper:

Jared Leto posted the footage from the helicopter on his Instagram account with a lengthy caption describing his experience. Jared Leto wrote that he had always been fascinated by "the Empire State Building, the 'world’s number one attraction' since I was a kid."

"Not sure if it was Guinness world records, King Kong, but something about this iconic structure always captured my imagination. Built in just 13 short months, in one of the greatest cities in the world it has always been a powerful symbol to me of all the possibilities in life," he said.

Jared Leto spoke about his love for climbing, saying "It’s one of the few things" that takes him away "from some of the pressures of life and helps" him find "freedom and equanimity." As per Billboard, he went on to express the meaning of the album and the recent climb.

"This album is about following your dreams and pushing yourself to do the seemingly impossible. Climbing the Empire State Building certainly falls into that category for me. As does touring the world with my brother and sharing these unforgettable concerts and experiences with you all," he added.

Jared concluded the post by saying he was excited about getting "back out on the road" and to come see his fans "in so many amazing places all over the world."

According to The Today Show, the Seasons World Tour's North America presale will start on November 10 at 10 am local (Password: Seasons), and all concert tickets will be on sale from Friday, November 17.