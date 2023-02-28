"Kodi Lee got robbed": Fans outraged as Kodi Lee fails to make it to the Top 5 on AGT: All-Stars

America's Got Talent (AGT) spin-off AGT: All-Stars aired its season finale episode on Monday, February 27, 2023, at 8 pm ET on NBC. It documented the top 11 finalists taking to the renowned stage for one final time, delivering some iconic performances in front of the judges and the audience in hopes of impressing them and eventually win the coveted title and their own show in Las Vegas.

In the season finale episode of AGT: All-Stars, singer Kodi Lee failed to make the Top 5 and lost out on winning the title and his own show in Las Vegas. Fans were outraged at the superfans for not voting for the singer. One tweeted:

The hit NBC series has been extremely popular amongst the audience. The show began with 60 contestants from all over the world across different Got Talent franchises performing in front of judges Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, and Heidi Klum, as well as a live audience. Each week, two contestants were selected by the judges' golden buzzer and collectively voted in by the chosen superfans from all across America.

Fans react to singer Kodi Lee not making to the Top 5 of AGT: All-Stars

Fans took to social media to express their disappointment at Kodi Lee not making it to the Top 5 of the competition. They felt like he was robbed and that he should've won the series. Check out what they have to say.

Aaron @AaronC_48 Wow. Fully expected Kodi Lee to move on and win the show but I’m really shocked and happy that Ana-Maria made it through. #AGTAllStars Wow. Fully expected Kodi Lee to move on and win the show but I’m really shocked and happy that Ana-Maria made it through. #AGTAllStars

Cindy H @MzCindy81 I figured Ana Maria would get the last spot. It was either her or Kodi. I thought for sure that Kodi was going to be in the top five. #AGTAllStars I figured Ana Maria would get the last spot. It was either her or Kodi. I thought for sure that Kodi was going to be in the top five. #AGTAllStars

Markimoofan123 @Markimoofan29 Wow didn’t see that coming I’m amazed kodi didn’t go threw #AGTAllStars Wow didn’t see that coming I’m amazed kodi didn’t go threw #AGTAllStars

AGTCommenter 🏆🏆 @AGTCommenter As I’ve said before. Nothing surprises on this show. The superfans consistently pick the acts that aren’t as good in this spin off shows #AGT AllStars #AGT As I’ve said before. Nothing surprises on this show. The superfans consistently pick the acts that aren’t as good in this spin off shows #AGTAllStars #AGT

American Idol Fan @krummy09 OMG THAT'S A SHOCKER KODI LEE is not even in the Top 5 #AGTAllStars OMG THAT'S A SHOCKER KODI LEE is not even in the Top 5 #AGTAllStars

Complete showdown of the Top 5 results on AGT: All-Stars

By the end of the AGT: All-Stars finale episode, host Terry Crews had the superfans' results in his hands. The top 11 finalists stood nervous as they waited for their name to be announced as the Top 5. They battled it out last week and gave some of their finest performances to win over the superfans.

The first two acts up on stage were aerialist Aidan Bryant and hand-balancing trio Bello Sisters. As the audience cheered for their favorites and judges made their guesses, the host announced that Aidan was the first contestant to make it to the top 5. Bello Sisters bid their farewell from the competition.

Next up were child magician Aidan McCann and aerialist husband-and-wife Power Duo. Both have established themselves as strong competitors this season. The AGT: All-Stars judges guessed that another Aidan would go through and they were right. Aidan McCann was the second finalist to advance to the Top 5 of the competition, which left Power Duo out of the running for the title.

Saxophonist Avery Dixon and comedian Mike E.Winfield were the next two calls called on stage for the results. Both competed on season 17 of AGT in 2022 and instantly became favorites amongst fans. This time, Avery Dixon advanced to the Top 5, leaving Mike E. Winfield eliminated from the competition.

With only two spots left to fill the Top 5, it was a very stiff competition. Detroit Youth Choir and Light Balance Kids were up next. Both acts were very well-received by the judges and the audience. Host Terry Crews then announced that Light Balance Kids were moving forward and the choir group missed out on a chance for the title.

For the last spot in the AGT: All-Stars Top 5, three acts, including singer Tom Ball, ventriloquist Ana-Maria Mărgean, and singer Kodi Lee, waited desperately for their results. Ana-Maria Mărgean was the fifth contestant to enter the Top 5 of the competition, leaving Kodi and Tom out of the running for the coveted crown.

Here's how the Top 5 results panned out.

5th Place - Child Magician Aidan McCann

4th Place - Ventriloquist Ana-Maria Mărgean

3rd Place - Dance Group Light Balance Kids

2nd Place - Saxophonist Avery Dixon

Aerialist Aidan Bryant was crowned the winner of AGT: All-Stars.

AGT: All-Stars has been a very successful spin-off of the AGT franchise. Viewers saw some of their favorite former contestants as well as new contestants who debuted in the American franchise. Fans also rooted for their favorites and expressed their opinions on social media.

AGT: All-Stars aired every week on Monday at 8 pm ET on NBC.

Poll : 0 votes