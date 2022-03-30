"Ladies, just drop it": Fans react to Teresa's confrontation with Traci and Margaret on RHONJ

As viewers reach mid-season of RHONJ, the drama on the show has peaked to new levels. Episode 8 saw Margaret Josephs and Teresa Giudice get into a heated argument over the former's friendship, with Jennifer Aydin being a topic of discussion.

Tensions escalated between the two housewives during the team-building exercise all the ladies had gathered for.

However, the episode only aired a sneak peek of the argument. The latter part was aired on Episode 9 of RHONJ.

Teresa questioned Traci Johnson over her husband Tiki Barber's constant questions to Luis Rulelas about the video. She also confronted Margaret for "popping her love bubble" by questioning her fiance's intentions.

Fans were really tired of the confrontation

Margaret has been stirring the Giudice pot ever since Luis Ruelas' video went viral. She also got herself in trouble after revealing Jennifer's husband Bill Aydin's affair in public.

Teresa has now decided to speak up against Margaret and her actions this season on RHONJ.

Fans react to confrontation between housewives on RHONJ

RHONJ

The audience had their own opinions on the feud between Teresa, Margaret, and Traci. They took to social media to express their feelings.

Teresa Giudice breaks silence and confronts Traci Johnson and Margaret Josephs

As the ladies sat down to eat at the team-building exercise, Teresa took the opportunity to confront Traci and Margaret about interfering with her love life. She told Traci:

"I'm happy in life. I'm all about love, love, love. So when people are trying to hurt me, it affects me. You're asking your husband to ask my boyfriend questions. I just met you five minutes ago."

Traci realized it was a jibe at her and said:

"I may be asking my husband questions, but I've never asked him to ask anything, and he will never listen to what I say in a million years. But why do you care that he's asking a question that's out there?"

Teresa did not hold back, bringing to light Traci's dark past and said:

"There's stuff out there about you; that you were the nanny; that you broke up a family. Do I ask those questions?"

Traci pointed out that while she doesn't have a problem with people asking her questions about the past, Teresa has issues with people asking her about Luis' past. But Giudice said whatever was happening, or what the ladies had been saying, was to hurt her and her relationship with her fiance.

Teresa then confronted Margaret about questioning Luis' past relationships. While the latter said what transpired over the past episodes was only a discussion based on viral news, it only angered Giudice more.

Teresa asked the ladies not to talk about Luis anymore before she left, saying:

"I'm in this amazing love bubble, and I'm protecting it. You wanna try to pop my love bubble? That's not gonna happen. I'm leaving. I don't believe it. I've had enough of this s**t."

The drama around the RHONJ housewives and their relationship does not seem to end. However, as per the mid-season trailer released two weeks ago, it only gets more heated in the upcoming episodes.

Viewers will have to tune in next week to see what transpires between the women and whether or not friendships will be broken.

RHONJ airs every Tuesday at 8.00 pm ET on Bravo.

