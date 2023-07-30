Late Glee star Naya Rivera accusing Ariana Grande of being a homewrecker resurfaces amid Ethan Slater scandal

Late Naya Rivera's accusations against Ariana Grande have been brought to light after news of Grande dating a married man, Nathan Slater, broke out. Naya was best known for her role as Santana Lopez in the Glee drama series. She lost her life to accidental drowning on July 8, 2020.

The Glee star had hinted towards Ariana being the reason for her and Big Sean's break up. Naya alleged she ran into a woman at Sean's house, whose name rhymed with "Smariana Schmande." Many internet sleuths on Reddit and Twitter have turned to social media and expressed concerns about Ariana's alleged serial cheating claims.

yuhyuh @amrieass My girl Naya Rivera warned us about two women very early on (Lea Michael and Ariana grande) and no one believed her and yet here we are…. pic.twitter.com/m1VYWZEdMU

Netizens are now appreciating Jai Brooks and Naya Rivera's honesty after similar instances of getting "blindsided" out of the relationship was shared by them. Nathan Slater's wife, Lilly Jay, called out the 7 Rings singer saying, "She's not a girl's girl," in a statement to Page Six.

Ariana Grande was accused of breaking up Big Sean and Naya Rivera

In her book Sorry Not Sorry: Dreams, Mistakes, and Growing Up, Naya Rivera briefly spoke about her ex boyfriend Big Sean and Ariana Grande. In the 2016 book, Naya revealed that her relationship with Sean wasn't going well. The Mad Families actor added,

"On the one day that he was back in LA, he said he didn’t want to see me. But since she had a key, she let herself in to his house."

Wendell @RhodeToLove the 2016 Naya Rivera book was kinda ahead of its time like it had Lea Michelle being awful to her on set and her fiancée cheating on her with Ariana Grande pic.twitter.com/mGTBsaLKzp

The Step Up drama actor said she had the keys to Big Sean's house, and continued,

"I walk in, go downstairs, and guess what little girl is sitting cross-legged on the couch listening to music? … It rhymes with ‘Smariana Schmande."

Fans were quick to recall the incident after rumors of Ethan Slater and Ariana Grande's illicit affair came out.

dylan @plastikhearts ariana my girl but i don’t trust her when it comes to men ever since naya rivera’s book… pic.twitter.com/xnFldYx2os

Netizen point out Ariana's history of dating men in relationships (Image via reddit)

Netizens bring up the singer's past relationships (Image via Reddit)

Naya later clarified that Grande and Big Sean were working on their song Big Mistake at the time, in an interview with Hollywood Today.

Info Ariana @infoari



In an interview, Naya Rivera clarified that everyone added up to the story she had told, but that in fact she just arrived at Big Sean's house, and Ariana was sitting on the couch. In fact, they were working on the song "Best Mistake". 2. Ariana Grande and Big Sean.In an interview, Naya Rivera clarified that everyone added up to the story she had told, but that in fact she just arrived at Big Sean's house, and Ariana was sitting on the couch. In fact, they were working on the song "Best Mistake". pic.twitter.com/hyXDJtdyq7

Ariana's other romantic encounters

Big Sean and Naya Rivera's case wasn't the only example that fans brought up in their discussion of Ariana's recent scandal. In 2012, Ariana was dating Australian actor Jai Brooks who accused her of cheating on him with Nathan Sykes. As reported by The Blast, he tweeted on his account:

“Yes, I was cheated on. Yes, it does suck. Yes, I was left for another man.”

Her relationsip with Mac Miller was also put to question as Mac was dating her long-term beau Nomi Leisure when rumors of him and Ariana Grande came out, according to The Blast.

Some fans blame Ariana Grande for the rapper's death as rumors arose of her allegedly cheating on Mac in 2018 with SNL performer Pete Davidson. On September 7, the same year Miller died of an overdose, his phone reportedly showed 928 missed calls from Ariana.

Meanwhile, fans also pointed out how Pete Davidson was in a committed relationship as well with Cazzie David, when the news of him and Ariana's secret relations broke out.

Currently, Ethan Slater's wife told Page Six that,

"[Ariana's] the story really. Not a girl's girl. The story is her and Dalton."

She added,

"My family is just collateral damage."

Slater has since filed for a divorce while her and Ariana were seen on the sets of Wicked.

The several incidents of the singer dating men in relationships have been a topic of heated discussion for netizens recently. However, no parties involved have yet decidedly verified the instances to the public.

Ariana Grande split with her husband of two years in January 2023, according to TMZ. She is allegedly in a relationship with the SpongeBob Musical actor Ethan Slater, but neither party has confirmed their relationship.