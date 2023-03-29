EXO’s Sehun’s alleged girlfriend’s premarital pregnancy rumors have taken a bizarre turn, with a certain section of fans demanding Chen be removed from the group.

For those unversed, on March 27, an anonymous netizen claimed that EXO’s Sehun’s alleged non-celebrity girlfriend is pregnant with the couple’s child, and as proof, they took pictures from her KakaoTalk account and uploaded them on various online forums.

Another unnamed netizen chimed in, claiming that they saw an unmarried male idol with his girlfriend at an obstetrician-gynecologist clinic (OB-GYN), further stoking the rumors.

A certain section of fans are angry that the members always involve themselves in premarital pregnancy rumors. For those unaware, in January 2020, the group’s ace singer Chen announced his marriage and non-celebrity fiancée’s pregnancy.

While the majority of fans cheered on the newlyweds, some urged Chen's expulsion from the group, claiming he betrayed their faith and trust.

A select portion of EXO fans are now calling for Chen to be removed from the group in response to Sehun's recent controversy

“Leave EXO alone,” @kyungsoomanini wrote on Twitter in response to fans’ protest.

@kyungsoomanini wrote on Twitter in response to fans' protest.

EXO’s fans defend Chen in light of Sehun’s alleged girlfriend’s premarital pregnancy rumors

In January 2020, a section of EXO fans demanded that Chen be thrown out of the group after he announced that he was getting married to his non-celebrity girlfriend, who was pregnant with the couple’s first child at the time.

They claimed that his actions caused them to feel betrayed and that it damaged their faith in the singer. They even arranged a protest in front of the SM Entertainment headquarters in Seoul, but only seven people turned up.

Some fans want Chen to be removed from the group after Sehun finds himself the target of premarital pregnancy rumors. These fans claim that it has become a noticeable pattern amongst members, and Chen should take the blame for it since he started it.

However, most fans have banded together to support Chen and Sehun by writing sweet messages of assurance for the Growl singers and urging SM Entertainment to look into the matter.

omg ugh some exo-l's needs to leave the fandom asap!!! EXO Needs chen

To all EXO-Ls, please use this hashtag to state your feelings that we still want CHEN in EXO no matter what happened. We will support him as always and forever as a member. He doesn't need to leave Exo because he has a family. Our angel should stay.

I've seen on yt some people from other fandoms raising their lightsticks for Chen and i am so grateful. He doesn't deserve the dirt they are doing him, poor angel

people come & people go but chen stays

people come & people go but chen stayshttps://t.co/nLEGXA8KFj

Many fans found this bizarre, considering Sehun personally took to Instagram to clarify that a random woman on the internet is claiming to be his girlfriend, which is absolutely untrue.

He admitted that despite being aware of the woman's existence and being aware that she was acting like his girlfriend at first, he had chosen to ignore it. He is now extremely angry and resolved to take legal action against the woman and the anonymous netizens who attempted to smear him online as a result of the recent controversy.

“For a couple of days, there have been ridiculous rumours circling the internet, and I felt that I would need to respond legally to correct them. As my fans will know, ever since a couple of years ago, there has been a woman who has been pretending to be my girlfriend."

('ㅅ') 세훈이 운명 (⊼⌔⊼) @xunqisbbh Sehun instagram story~



"Fans may know that there was a girl who was pretending to be my girlfriend since a few years ago.. i can assure you that all the pictures & writings that are circulating are not me"



Oh sehun never this mad before but you've reached his limit. Sue them! Sehun instagram story~ "Fans may know that there was a girl who was pretending to be my girlfriend since a few years ago.. i can assure you that all the pictures & writings that are circulating are not me"Oh sehun never this mad before but you've reached his limit. Sue them! https://t.co/kWQzFv2OO8

SM Entertainment promptly released a statement denying the rumors surrounding Sehun’s alleged girlfriend’s pregnancy and revealed that they will be closely monitoring the situation and taking legal action against the unnamed netizens and the woman for trying to malign Sehun’s reputation.

“The rumors circulating online about Sehun are false and completely groundless. This is a definite criminal act of distributing malicious false information. Although the posts have been deleted, we are continuously monitoring [to figure out] the original poster as well as those who distribute the rumors. We will be taking strong legal action.”

EXO members to reunite for ‘2023 EXO’ CLOCK’ Fan Meeting

EXO, a well-known Gen 3 group, will get back together and have a fan meetup to celebrate their 11th debut anniversary. The 2023 EXO FANMEETING EXO’ CLOCK will be held at the famed KSPO DOME in Seoul on April 8–9. On April 8, Saturday, the fan meeting will be held at 8 pm KST, and on April 9, the fan meeting will be held at 4 pm KST.

It is the first time in five years that all the members will reunite for their 11th debut anniversary after their fifth repackaged album in 2018 was released titled LOVE SHOT - The 5th Album Repackage.

The second day of the fan meeting will be streamed online for international fans who cannot attend the event in person.

For more information regarding the fan meeting, fans can check out the group's official social media accounts, fan cafe account and SM Entertainment’s official social media pages.

