'Left and Right' reaches 900M streams on Spotify, making Jungkook the first K- pop Soloist to have multiple songs cross the mark

BTS member Jungkook achieved a new feat as the track Left and Right reached 900 million streams on Spotify. The South Korean musician featured on the popular song by Charlie Puth that was released in 2022. Additionally, this makes the 26-year-old BTS singer the first K-pop solo artist to have multiple songs to cross the same number of streams.

Apart from Left and Right, another track SEVEN featuring American rapper Latto has surpassed over 1.4 billion streams on the world's largest music streaming platform. The song is Jungkook's debut solo single and was later included in his solo debut album GOLDEN as a pre-release track. The all-English track was released on July 14, 2023, heralding the artist's new era.

BTS Jungkook becomes the most streamed K-pop soloist of 2023

Expand Tweet

American singer-songwriter and record producer, Charlie Puth, released his single Left and Right on June 24, 2022. The single belongs to his third studio album, titled Charlie, and was the first official collaboration between him and the BTS singer. The track highlights a person's memories of his past lover and their struggle to let go of them.

The track debuted at #22 on the Billboard Hot 100 in the summer of 2022. The upbeat and funky song further received Gold certification from the prestigious Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) for selling over 500K CD units. Additionally, Jungkook's single SEVEN earned the Platinum RIAA certification for selling over 1 million units.

Meanwhile, his other track SEVEN has 10 renditions, including remix versions with Usher and Justin Timberlake, respectively. It is important to note that the current numbers are from the single tracks without adding their multiple renditions.

Notably, Charlie Puth's single also has an additional four distinct versions and has gained around 8-9 million streams each.

Expand Tweet

With 76.5 million streams worldwide, Left and Right made its debut at #5 on the Billboard Global 200, giving Charlie Puth and Jungkook their first places in the top 10. Additionally, it debuted at #2 on the Global Excl. US chart and it also became Jungkook's second following Stay Alive.

Left and Right was Jungkook's first-ever solo collaboration with a Western artist. The partnership came after BTS announced taking a brief break from group activities on June 14, 2022, as their eldest Kim Seokjin's military enlistment was near.

The band members hosted a Festa dinner where they explained why they have decided to slow down for two years to pursue solo endeavors and enlist in the military so that they all can return by 2025.

Hence, the song was received with great enthusiasm by the ARMY as it assured them that BTS was here to stay and finally put their worries regarding the group's disbandment to rest.

Expand Tweet

More about Jungkook's solo achievement after the release of GOLDEN

On November 3, 2023, the South Korean phenomenon released GOLDEN, which consists of 11 all-English songs written and produced by several well-known Western musicians, including Shawn Mendes and Ed Sheeran.

The album charted eight of its tracks on the Top 10 of the iTunes chart within an hour of its release and dominated at #1 in over 100 countries.

The debut solo record sold over 2.6 million album copies on Hanteo in the first week of its release, making the Still With You singer-songwriter the first K-pop and Korean soloist to achieve this milestone.

On Spotify's Daily Top Song Global list, the tracks from this solo release—especially the title track Standing Next to You—rose to the top quickly. In addition, GOLDEN and the title track have both had outstanding success on several foreign charts and peaked at #5 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Currently, it stands as the longest-charting song by a K-pop soloist and an Asian act for maintaining its streak of 18 weeks on the Hot 100.

Expand Tweet

Jungkook of BTS surpassed 5.1 billion streams across all credits on Spotify and became the first K-pop artist and Korean act to achieve this feat.