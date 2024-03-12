"HISTORY MAKER": Fans cheer as BTS Jungkook's GOLDEN becomes the first and fastest album by a K-pop soloist to surpass 2.9 billion Spotify streams

BTS member Jeon Jungkook made headlines as he became the first and fastest K-pop solo artist to have an album surpass 2.9 billion streams on Spotify. His debut solo album GOLDEN achieved this milestone within four months of its official release. The album has 11 all-English tracks and 25 different remix versions of three tracks such as SEVEN, 3D, and Standing Next To You.

The album was Jungkook's solo debut and was globally released on November 3, 2023. Immediately, the set peaked at No.1 on multiple music charts including the Billboards and iTunes, and created history. Furthermore, its pre-release single SEVEN fetched him the MTV VMA, EMA, and the BBMA all in the same year.

After surpassing 5 billion streams across all credits on Spotify, the 26-year-old musician and Special Envoy of the South Korean President, became the first Asian act and K-pop soloist to cross the threshold of 2.9 billion streams with a single album much to his fans' delight.

"He's such a king": Fans lavish praise on BTS's Jungkook for becoming the first Asian act to surpass 2.9 billion Spotify streams

Jungkook's debut record GOLDEN is a full-length album that also includes contributions from Western music industry heavyweights such as Ed Sheeran and Shawn Mendes, among others. Each of the 11 main tracks became an instant hit among friends once it dropped on November 3, 2023.

Seven (feat. Latto) (Explicit Ver.) has over 1.45 billion streams, Standing Next to You has over 459 million streams, 3D (feat. Jack Harlow) has over 452 million streams, Yes or No has over 121 million streams, Please Don't Change (feat. DJ Snake) with over 80 million streams, Hate You with more than 79 million streams, and Closer to You (feat. Major Lazer) with over 67 million streams.

Furthermore, other tracks from his album have raked in quite a steady flow of plays on Spotify. Such as Somebody with over 63.9 million streams, Shot Glass of Tears with over 60.4 million streams, and Too Sad to Dance with over 60 million streams.

Now, coming to the streams amassed by the several renditions of Jungkook's album's title tracks such as Standing Next to You (USHER Remix) has over 46.1 million streams, its Holiday Remix has over 2.6 million streams, and the Slow Jam Remix has over 2.61 million plays as well.

The Latin Trap Remix of Standing Next To You has over 2.4 million streams, the PBR&B Remix with 2.3 million plays, the Future Funk Remix with 2. 2 million streams, the Band Version with over 2.8 million plays, and the song's instrumental rendition with over 1.94 million plays.

The various renditions of his track 3D (feat. Jack Harlow) such as the Alternate Version has over 39.4 million Spotify streams, the Justin Timberlake Remix has over 23.7 million streams, Instrumental has 9.8 million plays, A. G. Cook Remix has over 2.7 million streams, the Slowed Down version has over 2.1 million streams, the MK Remix has 1.7 million streams, and the Sped Up version with 4.5 million plays.

Of the different versions versions of Seven (feat. Latto), the instrumental one has 25.8 million plays, the Band Version with over 15.2 million plays, the Summer Mix has over 13.2 million plays, Lofi Mix surpassed 7.3 million plays, Alesso Remix has 7 million streams.

The Seven (feat. Latto) Nightfall Mix has 5.5 million streams, the Island Mix version has over 5.3 million plays, the Festival Mix version has 5 million plays, David Guetta Remix with 3.9 million plays, and the David Guetta Remix - Extended has over 1.4 million streams.

Here's how fans celebrated Jungkook's latest achievement:

Jungkook enlisted in the military in December 2023. However, after months of internet inactivity, the artist came online on TikTok on March 11, 2024, and followed six-time Grammy winner Jacob Collier. His gesture raised speculations on social media as fans conjectured if Jungkook and Collier had worked together on a project.