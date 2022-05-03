"Let's go Tyler Braden": American Song Contest fans congratulate Tennesse's Tyler Braden for winning a spot in the finale

American Song Contest is one week away from the finale, and we are ready to be a part of the show. Tonight, 11 semi-finalists performed to get the remaining 5 spots in the finale.

Tennesse's Tyler Braden won the 6th seat on the finale panel with Jury's vote. Fans were impressed with his nostalgic performance tonight on the original Seventeen. He also revealed that he had gotten married to Marisa Taylor in the episode.

His performance was lovely and smooth flowing. Fans were also impressed by his subtle style. Everyone congratulated him on the milestone and wished him luck for the finale.

The remaining four finalists of the show will be announced on the official Twitter channel of the show on May 4.

American Song Contest fans react as Tyler Braden goes into the finals

Tyler Braden surprised everyone when he received the highest jury's vote at the last moment of tonight's episode. Kansas' Broderick Jones had ranked over every singer, but he couldn't surpass the third-last performer of the night.

Tennesse’s representative Tyler Braden found inspiration early in life via his mentor Hank Williams. He worked as a firefighter in Nashville while trying to make it big in the music industry. He currently has 85.5 million regular listeners of his songs. He debuted with his rendition of Needtobreathe’s Brother.

Fans were elated by the jury's vote as they felt that he performed the best country music on the show.

MusicCityMemo @MusicCityMemo @tylerbraden Congratulations on advancing to the finals of American Song Contest! @tylerbraden Congratulations on advancing to the finals of American Song Contest!

Debbie Puckett @DebbiePuckettKY @tylerbraden WOW 🤩 Tyler you are awesome. I could listen too you sing all day. Best Wishes On American Song Contest. Also in your future. Best Wishes @tylerbraden WOW 🤩 Tyler you are awesome. I could listen too you sing all day. Best Wishes On American Song Contest. Also in your future. Best Wishes

Ruin🎤🤡Crown @ruincrown Tyler Braden really has a tough Semi-Final, being one of the few country songs this Semi-Final, but he gave a solid performance. #AmericanSongContest Tyler Braden really has a tough Semi-Final, being one of the few country songs this Semi-Final, but he gave a solid performance. #AmericanSongContest

EurovisionFam @EurovisionFam #AmericanSongContest Tyler Braden, the jury winner from TENNESSEE is up next. Some really pretty songs are called “17” and that includes this one Tyler Braden, the jury winner from TENNESSEE is up next. Some really pretty songs are called “17” and that includes this one 😜 #AmericanSongContest

Ted Van Houten @tjvanhouten Tyler Braden is the real deal. Easily the best of the country dudes with a guitar #AmericanSongContest Tyler Braden is the real deal. Easily the best of the country dudes with a guitar #AmericanSongContest

Lydia @lydialovestv Tyler Braden is how you do country music #AmericanSongContest Tyler Braden is how you do country music #AmericanSongContest

Lydia @lydialovestv Getting mad Luke Combs vibes from Tyler Braden #AmericanSongContest Getting mad Luke Combs vibes from Tyler Braden #AmericanSongContest

Other performances tonight on American Song Contest

Fans saw 11 performers fight for the final five spots in the finale of the American Song Contest, including New York's Enisa as a redemption semi-finalist.

The first performer of the night, Christian Pagán from Puerto Rico, gave a spectacular performance tonight. He made a bold entry by arriving on a bike and singing a slower version of Loko.

North Carolina's John Morgan won the hosts' hearts with a similar version of Right in the Middle as the previous episode. He received a special shoutout from his friend Jason Aldean before the performance. Broderick Jones gave a strong statement on love with his euphonious version of Tell Me.

New York's Enisa failed to impress the jury and stayed at the bottom-most of the time. Chloe Fredericks impressed the audience with her strong stage presence and stunning performance.

Connecticut's Michael Bolton's performance was more of a melody than a song that enchanted the audience of the American Song Contest. He performed in his original 'Beautiful World.' Grant Knoche thanked Texas citizens for their support and performed a mash-up version of 'Mr. Independent' and the whole act gave a classic vibe.

Sweet Taboo group gave an energetic performance on Keys to the Kingdom, representing unity in diversity. The whole act was like a melody, and the audience of the American Song Contest loved them and their strong stage presence. Although the song lacked energy, Tyler Braden's Seventeen gave the audience quite a nostalgic vibe. He revealed that he had recently married Marisa Taylor.

Stela Cole thanked the American Song Contest's audience for using DIY as a backtrack too many tik-tok videos. Her performance and her outfit resembled her old version in week 4. Tenelle confessed that her brother passed away from a rare form of cancer, and he is the reason she started singing. Her performance, Full Circle, gave more of a band performance vibe.

American Song Contest Season 1 finale airs on May 9 on NBC at 8:00 PM ET.

