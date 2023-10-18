Lifetime's Bad Romance: The Vicky White Story full cast list

Lifetime is bringing back films made straight from shocking headlines, and this time it is Bad Romance: The Vicky White Story, which is scheduled to premiere on the network on October 21, 2023, at 8/7c.

Directed by Stanley M. Brooks, the movie is based on a real-life incident where a prison corrections officer from Lauderdale County, Alabama, helped an inmate, Casey White, escape with her, thereby launching a state-wide manhunt for eleven days. The official synopsis from Lifetime offers a detailed brief on what to expect from the upcoming movie, as it says,

“Every day for divorced prison corrections officer Vicky White (Wendi McLendon-Covey) is like the movie Groundhog Day – mundane and every day just like the previous. But when new prisoner Casey White (Rossif Sutherland) is brought to her facility, the two develop a secret infatuation. Vicky gives Casey special attention, believing he’s the only man to see her the way she wants to be seen.”

It continues,

“But when Casey’s inevitable transfer to a lengthy prison sentence approaches, Vicky decides to take desperate action. Risking everything, Vicky manages to break Casey out of jail and takes him on the run, eluding authorities on an eleven-day dash for freedom. For Vicky, even the probable tragedy ahead of them is worth the chance to live life fully once more.”

Bad Romance: The Vicky White Story is part of Lifetime's Ripped From the Headlines series of movies and features Wendi McLendon-Covey, Rossif Sutherland, and Stephanie Sy in the lead roles.

Full cast list of Bad Romance: The Vicky White Story explored

1) Wendi McLendon-Covey as Vicky White

Wendi McLendon-Covey of Bridesmaids (2011) fame will be taking on the titular role of Vicky White in Bad Romance: The Vicky White Story. The portrayal of the character requires approaching it from an interesting angle to showcase the shift from light to dark as Vicky White goes from being the model officer in the unit to a fugitive.

The 54-year-old from Bellflower, California, United States, has previously appeared in multiple shows and films, some of the more popular of which are the ABC comedy series The Goldbergs (2013–2023), where she played Beverly Goldberg, and Lifetime's mini-series Lovespring International (2006).

2) Rossif Sutherland as Casey White

Bad Romance: The Vicky White Story taps into Rossif Sutherland to play the role of Casey White, the murder suspect and inmate who is suspected to have murdered Vicky White and tried in court for the same along with first-degree escape.

Rossif Sutherland, the 45-year-old actor from Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, is best known for his performances in High Life, Flashpoint, River, and Hyena Road. His portrayal of John Lake in River earned him a Canadian Screen Award for the Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role category.

Additionally, Rossif, who is the son of Donald Sutherland, has been cast in small roles in Monk (2002–2009) and Covert Affairs (2010–2014).

More on the additional cast

The PBS NewsHour anchor and reporter, Stephanie Sy, portrays the role of Marshall Laura Chen in Bad Romance: The Vicky White Story. In addition, the supporting cast comprises David Tomlinson (Fellow Travellers), Sharon Bajer (Nobody), John B. Lowe (The Butterfly Effect), Marina Stephenson Kerr (Channel Zero), Stephen Eric McIntyre (The Lookout), Jason Salamandyk (Moth), and Bradley Sawatzky (Grudge).

The screenplay for the Lifetime movie was written by Richard Blaney and Gregory Small.