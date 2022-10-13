Lifetime's The Shoplifting Pact cast list: Alicia Leigh Willis, Jhey Castles and others star in thriller film

Lifetime's new thriller movie, The Shoplifting Pact, is set to arrive on the network on Friday, October 14, 2022. The movie narrates the story of a home-schooled girl who returns to high school and goes on to build a friendship with a few other students in school.

However, there's something off about her new friends - they often indulge in shoplifting. She soon begins questioning her choices, wondering if she's trapped in bad company. Here's the official synopsis of the movie, as per Lifetime:

''After being home-schooled, Sky can’t wait to get back into the high school experience and make some friends. But, when her new gang seems to prefer shoplifting to hanging out, Sky wonders whether she’s fallen in with the wrong crowd.''

The movie stars Alicia Leigh Willis and Jhey Castles, among many others, in crucial roles.

The Shoplifting Pact cast list: Alicia Leigh Willis and others promise to pack a punch

1) Alicia Leigh Willis

Actress Alicia Leigh Willis stars in one of the significant roles in The Shoplifting Pact. Details about her character are currently kept under tight wraps. Leigh Willis has starred in several drama shows over the years, including NBC's Another World, ABC's General Hospital, and 7th Heaven, to name a few. Some of her other acting credits include CSI: Miami, the popular MyNetworkTV telenovela, American Heiress, The Bay, and many more.

2) Jhey Castles

Jhey Castles, along with Alicia Leigh Willis, plays another crucial role in the film. Not many details about her character are known at this point. Apart from The Shoplifting Pact, Castles is known for her works on End of the World, San Andreas Quake, and Apocalypse Pompeii.

3) Houston Rhines

Actor Houston Rhines is also a part of the cast of The Shoplifting Pact. Like the other two main cast members, details about Rhines' character have not been revealed, but viewers can expect the actor to play a pivotal role alongside Jhey Castles and Alicia Leigh Willis. Rhines is known for his appearances in Fatal Memory, Angels Fallen, and Crazy, Rich, and Deadly, to name a few.

Apart from the actors mentioned above, the movie stars several others in significant supporting roles, including:

Jazlyn Nicolette Sward

Nancy Harding

Lisa Cole

Chloe Oloren

Vanessa Howard

The film is helmed by noted filmmaker John Murlowski and is written by John Doolan from a story by J. Emilio Martinez. Murlowski's credits include Assimilate, Black Cadillac, and Richie Rich's Christmas Wish.

The network or the makers haven't released an official trailer for the film. Based on the synopsis, viewers can expect an unsettling and character-driven thriller drama similar in tone to some of the network's most popular films like Husband, Wife and Their Lover, Secrets at the Inn, and many more. Fans of Lifetime's classic thriller catalog should certainly check this one out.

You can watch The Shoplifting Pact on Lifetime on Friday, October 14, 2022.

