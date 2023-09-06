Lil TJay Beat The Odds tour 2023: Tickets, dates, venues & more

Popular American rapper Lil TJay, also known as Tione Jayden Merritt, has some thrilling news for his fans. He's all set to embark on a big tour in 2023 titled Beat The Odds tour. This tour will have shows in America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada, and it will include major cities such as Auckland, London, Vancouver, and many others.

The tour will also see the rapper performing at some iconic arenas, including London's OVO Arena Wembley, the O2 Academy Birmingham, the O2 Academy Glasgow, and Manchester's Mayfield Depot, during this tour.

Lil TJay is bringing along some talented musicians to join him on stage. Musicians Joony and Dina Ayada will kick off the UK part of the tour as opening acts.

Tickets for the arena shows will go on general sale on Friday, September 8 at 10 a.m. local time via TicketMaster.

Tickets for the American tour are now available to purchase via Ticketmaster with price ranges starting from $39.75 to $75 onwards.

Tickets for the Australian tour are also available to buy now via Ticketmaster with price ranges starting from $101.79 to $390.66 for VIP Package tickets.

Fans can also follow the band's social media handles to stay updated with the latest news about the tour.

Lil TJay's tour will begin in Pennsylvania and end in San Francisco

Lil TJay will kick off the tour with his Pennsylvania concert, scheduled for September 21, 2023. After performing across multiple cities, the rapper will finally wrap up his tour with a final concert in San Francisco on December 15, 2023.

Here are the dates and venues of the tour:

September 21, 2023 - Moon Township, Pennsylvania, UPMC Events Center

September 23, 2023 - Bridgeport, Connecticut, Total Mortgage Arena

September 30, 2023 - Halifax, Nova Scotia, Scotiabank Centre

October 2, 2023 - Ottawa, TD Place

October 3, 2023 - London, ON, Budweiser Gardens

October 5, 2023 - Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, SaskTel Centre

October 7, 2023 - Vancouver, British Columbia, Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre

October 13, 2023 - Auckland, Spark Arena

October 17, 2023 - Sydney, Hordern Pavilion

October 18, 2023 - Sydney, Hordern Pavilion

October 19, 2023 - Melbourne, Festival Hall

October 20, 2023 - Melbourne, Festival Hall

October 21, 2023 - Brisbane, Riverstage

November 2, 2023 – London, OVO Arena Wembley

November 3, 2023 – Birmingham, O2 Academy Birmingham

November 4, 2023 – Glasgow, O2 Academy Glasgow

November 5, 2023 – Manchester, Mayfield Depot

November 22, 2023 – New York, New York, Theater at MSG

November 24, 2023 – Toronto, Ontario, Coca-Cola Coliseum

November 25, 2023 – Boston, Massachusetts, MGM Music Hall at Fenway

November 30, 2023 – Washington, District Of Columbia, Echostage

December 1, 2023 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania – Met Philadelphia

December 2, 2023 – Chicago, Illinois – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

December 3, 2023 – Madison, Wisconsin – Sylvee

December 7, 2023 – Portland, Oregon, Veterans Memorial Coliseum

December 9, 2023 – Seattle, Washington, WaMu Theater

December 14, 2023 – Los Angeles, California – Hollywood Palla

December 15, 2023 – San Francisco, California, Midway

Lil TJay is an American rapper known for his hit singles Beat the Odds and Calling My Phone

Lil Tjay is a rapper hailing from the Bronx and is a well-known figure in the New York drill music scene. He's had a lot of success, with two albums that went to the top of the charts and multiple platinum-certified hits. His adventure began in the late 2010s when two famous EPs helped him establish a fanbase.

Later, he added R&B elements to his music style, which further boosted his popularity, especially with the release of his 2021 album, Destined 2 Win, and hit singles like Beat the Odds and Give You What You Want. In 2023, he released his third full-length album, 222.

Lil Tjay, whose real name is Tione Jayden Merritt, discovered his passion for writing lyrics while serving time in prison for robbery charges. After his release in 2016, still a teenager, he began recording and sharing his songs online. Some of these tracks quickly went viral, with millions of streams, and brought him widespread attention.

His solo song Resume was a major hit, streamed over 14 million times in just over a year. He continued to release successful tracks like Brothers Goat, and Leaked, which attracted the interest of major record labels.

Lil Tjay signed with Columbia Records and released the EP No Comparison in 2018, followed by F.N. in 2019. His official studio debut, True 2 Myself, came shortly after, reaching gold certification and a Top Five spot on the Billboard 200 chart. He continued to make waves with the EP State of Emergency in 2020 and hit singles like Calling My Phone and Destined 2 Win in 2021.

His career kept evolving with collaborations and new releases, including the album 222 in 2023. Lil Tjay's journey from a Bronx teenager writing rhymes to a chart-topping rapper is a testament to his talent and determination in the world of hip-hop.